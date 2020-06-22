LIVINGSTON, Calif., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza is America’s favorite food but with more than half of Americans* reporting that they are trying to reduce carbohydrates in their diet, eating pizza becomes quite a dilemma. Foster Farms has found a solution with their New Smart Crust™ frozen pizza. Available in three delicious varieties that will satisfy any pizza craving: Four Cheese, Uncured Pepperoni and Uncured Bacon Club. Each Smart Crust™ pizza cuts carbs down to 4 grams per serving while providing 25 grams of protein, because the unique crust is crafted from Foster Farms chicken breast, egg whites and cheese instead of flour. Smart Crust™ pizza is gluten-free, grain free and Keto-certified*. Hot and ready from the oven in 15 minutes, Smart Crust™ pizza retails for $5.99 per 8-8.5-ounce package.



“We know that eating healthy and cutting carbs is something more consumers are trying to do, including looking for gluten-free choices,” said Jennifer Corsiglia-Keim, Marketing Director, Foster Farms. “Finding delicious low carb options for foods we crave isn’t always easy. With Smart Crust™, you get everything you love about pizza but without the carbs. This is pure pizza joy instead of pizza guilt.”



Smart Crust™ is now available in the personal size frozen pizza section of select markets nationwide including:

Los Angeles

San Diego

Seattle

Tacoma

Portland, Ore.

Salt Lake City

Denver

Tucson

Houston

Dallas/Fort Worth

Wichita

Indianapolis

Cincinnati

Columbus

Nashville

Raleigh-Durham

Richmond

Atlanta

Major retailers participating in the Smart Crust™ launch include, Kroger, Albertsons, and Safeway. Harris Teeter will carry Smart Crust™ at stores in North and South Carolina. Starting in late July, consumers looking to find the nearest store carrying Smart Crust™ can visit the Foster Farms store locator www.fosterfarms.com/where-to-buy. Foster Farms’ Smart Crust™ launch will be supported by a digital and social media campaign beginning in late July. To learn more about Smart Crust™, please visit www.fosterfarms.com/products/pizza



About Foster Farms

Since 1939, West Coast families have depended on Foster Farms for premium quality chicken and turkey products. Family-owned and operated, the company continues its legacy of excellence and commitment to quality established by its founders, Max and Verda Foster. Foster Farms specializes in fresh, all-natural chicken and turkey products free of preservatives, additives or injected sodium enhancers. Based in California’s Central Valley, with ranches in the Pacific Northwest, the company’s fresh chicken and turkey are produced in or near each region served. Foster Farms also produces delicious pre-marinated, ready-to-cook and fully cooked products that meet the quality and convenience needs of today’s home cooks, retailers, warehouse clubs and foodservice customers. The company’s commitment to excellence, honesty, quality, service and people is a source of great pride, and, a longtime family tradition. Food safety is Foster Farms' highest priority and the company would like to remind consumers to always follow safe handling, preparation and storage guidelines for the preparation of fresh poultry products. All fresh poultry products should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by a meat thermometer to ensure safety. Visit www.fosterfarms.com to learn more.

###



*Smart Crust™ pizza crust™ is Keto-certified prior to the addition of toppings. Consumers with questions about specific nutrition needs should consult with a dietary professional.

Attachment

Kati Stadum Foster Farms 415.392.1000 media@finemanpr.com