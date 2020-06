Albatross nesting in plastic

Plastics are everywhere and in everything, and they never go away. An estimated 22 million kilograms of plastic enters the marine environment every year. Tens of thousands of individual marine organisms have been observed suffering from entanglement or ingestion of plastic – scientists estimate that more than 90 per cent of all seabirds have ingested plastic.

Plastic water bottle

Canada creates 3.3 million tonnes of plastic waste every year. It’s time to end the plastic disaster

Plastic water bottle with French copy