The 5Amps to 40Amps segment led the aerospace & defense power connector market based on current rating in 2019.The power connectors with current ratings ranging from 5Amps to 40Amps are the most widely used connectors in the aerospace & defense industry. Several application areas of power connectors featuring this amperage range include commercial aircraft cabin systems and unmanned airborne systems. These connectors are capable of mating quickly, and providing superior durability and ensuring proper connection via connector position assurance (CPA)

The overall Asia-Pacific aerospace & defense power connector market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Asia-Pacific aerospace & defense power connector market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia-Pacific aerospace & defense power connector market. Amphenol Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, TE Connectivity, MOLEX, LLC, and Fischer Connectors SA are among a few players operating in the Asia-Pacific aerospace & defense power connector market.

