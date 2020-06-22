EDMONTON, Alberta, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that all proposed Directors were elected to serve for a one-year term at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2020 as per the following results:



Nominee Votes for Votes withheld % of votes cast FOR WITHELD Glenn Rourke 12,579,840 3,594,034 77.78% 22.22% Donald J. Oborowsky 15,455,223 718,651 96.56% 4.44% John Zupancic 14,166,683 2,007,191 87.59% 12.41% Gilles Gagnon 14,037,480 2,136,394 86.79% 13.21% Dr. William Li 14,607,183 1,566,691 90.31% 9.69% Dr. Ulrich Kosciessa 15,992,583 181,291 98.88% 1.12%

All other matters at the Shareholders' meeting, namely the appointment of auditors and the re-approval and ratification of the Company’s Stock Option Plan, as proposed in the Company’s information circular dated April 30, 2020, were also approved by shareholders.



About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions.

