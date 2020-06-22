Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy and Utilities Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application (Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream), Vertical (Energy and Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The energy and utilities analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2020 to USD 4.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during the forecast period.
The major factor driving the growth of the energy and utilities analytics market is the mounting adoption of smart meters for enabling twoway communication between companies and customers. The prioritization of power generation planning and the need for accurate forecasting, and the investments in digital channels to improve customer processes, experience, and perceived customer value are also expected to drive the market growth.
Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The energy and utilities analytics market by component is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are managed and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of energy and utilities analytics solutions, which leads to the rising demand for pre- and post-deployment services.
Renewable energy vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The energy and utilities analytics market by energy vertical is segmented into four categories: oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and others (coal and nuclear power). The renewable energy vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the ability to accurately forecast the availability of renewable energy, such as wind power and solar energy. This would enable utilities to integrate more renewable energy into the power grid, diminishing carbon emissions while improving clean energy outputs. The wind sector is one of the major sectors in the energy vertical.
Most of the companies are focusing on next-generation technologies for wind park owners and operators who help them measure, monitor, and control turbines in real-time without field visits. It provides centralized remote monitoring and diagnostics services for turbines to achieve the best production and the lowest maintenance cost. The solar industry must innovate new ways to automate and speed processes that make it easier for consumers, businesses, and utilities, among others, to access solar power. Google has partnered with SunPower to help make the transition to solar panels seamless. For instance, GE offers the GE Digital Solar Plant solution that performs analysis on the digital solar twins of site assets in real-time to determine deviations from expected KPIs at any operating point and in any environmental condition.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's high growth is due to the growing number of energy and utility customers who demand for smart house infrastructure, which would drive the adoption of energy and utilities analytics solutions and services in the APAC region. APAC constitutes major countries, such as China, India, Japan, and the rest of APAC, which are increasingly contributing to the adoption of IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) technologies in the energy and utilities analytics market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Energy and Utilities Analytics Market
4.2 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market: Top Applications
4.3 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market: by Region
4.4 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market in North America, by Application and Cloud Type
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Evolution
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Mounting Adoption of Smart Meters to Enable TwoWay Communication Between Companies and Customers
5.3.1.2 Prioritization of Power Generation Planning and the Need for Accurate Forecasting
5.3.1.3 Increasing Investments in Digital Channels to Improve Customer Processes, Experience, and Perceived Customer Value
5.3.1.4 Business Need for Operational Efficiency and Risk Mitigation
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Legacy Database Technologies Limiting Utility Effectiveness
5.3.2.2 Technological and Analytical Skills Gaps Within the Existing Workforce
5.3.2.3 Stringent Government Rules and Regulations
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Increasing Investments in Smart Grid and Advanced Metering Infrastructure
5.3.3.2 Rising Internet Penetration and Adoption of IoT Devices
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Inability to Analyze Streaming IoT Data
5.3.4.2 Covid-19 to Have a Significant Impact on the Energy and Utilities Sector
5.4 Case Studies
5.4.1 Elster Used Microstrategy to Unlock Business Insights
5.4.2 Enexis Adopted Sas Visual Analytics Solution to Give Employees the Insights They Need, Quickly and Accurately
5.4.3 Cemig Implemented Sas Enterprise Miner to Identify Energy Thefts
5.4.4 E.On Partnered With Tableau to Generate Real-Time, Map-Based Analysis for Sensors
5.4.5 A US-Based Utility Firm Partnered With Cognizant to Upgrade Its Legacy Systems
5.4.6 Storengy Implemented Opentext Analytics Suite to Improve Its Daily Report Granularity
5.4.7 Centrica Adopted Cloudera'S Solutions to Create a Centralized It Infrastructure
5.4.8 Meshpower Collaborated With Javelin Group and Alteryx to Analyze Site Selection
5.4.9 Transpower Nz Ltd. Adopted Schneider Electric Solution to Have Clear Visibility into the Entire Power System
5.4.10 Eaton to Provide Key Wind Power Technologies to Guodian United Power Technology Company Ltd
5.5 Energy and Utilities Analytics: Use Cases
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Regulatory Compliances
5.7.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.7.2 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
5.7.3 European Market Infrastructure Regulation
5.7.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996
5.8 Energy and Utilities Analytics: Types
5.9 Energy and Utilities Analytics: Data Flow Model
5.10 Future Outlook
5.10.1 Ai and Analytics
5.10.2 Blockchain and Analytics
5.10.3 IoT and Analytics
5.10.4 Sustainability Analytics
5.10.5 Carbon Footprint and Analytics
5.10.6 Clean Energy and Analytics
6 Covid-19 Impact on Energy and Utilities Analytics Market
6.1 Introduction
7 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Component: Covid-19 Impact
7.2 Solutions
7.2.1 Solutions: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers
7.2.2 Platform
7.2.3 Software
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Services: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers
7.3.2 Managed Services
7.3.3 Professional Services
7.3.3.1 Consulting
7.3.3.2 Support and Maintenance
7.3.3.3 Deployment and Integration
8 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Covid-19 Impact
8.2 On-Premises
8.2.1 On-Premises: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers
8.3 Cloud
8.3.1 Cloud: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers
8.3.2 Public Cloud
8.3.3 Private Cloud
8.3.4 Hybrid Cloud
9 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Organization Size: Covid-19 Impact
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.2.1 Large Enterprises: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers
10 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Upstream Applications
10.2.1 Upstream Applications: Covid-19 Impact
10.2.2 Upstream Applications: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers
10.2.3 Exploration and Drilling Analytics
10.2.4 Production Planning and Forecasting Analytics
10.2.5 Field Surveillance Analytics
10.2.6 Workforce Management Analytics
10.2.7 Predictive Asset Analytics
10.3 Midstream Applications
10.3.1 Midstream Applications: Covid-19 Impact
10.3.2 Midstream Applications: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers
10.3.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Analytics
10.3.4 Grid Analytics
10.3.5 Storage Optimization Analytics
10.4 Downstream Applications
10.4.1 Downstream Applications: Covid-19 Impact
10.4.2 Downstream Applications: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers
10.4.3 Pricing Analytics
10.4.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Analytics
10.4.5 Customer Analytics
10.4.6 Call Center Optimization
11 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Energy
11.2.1 Energy: Covid-19 Impact
11.2.2 Energy Vertical: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers
11.2.3 Oil and Gas
11.2.4 Renewable Energy
11.2.5 Mining
11.2.6 Others
11.3 Utilities
11.3.1 Utilities: Covid-19 Impact
11.3.2 Utilities Vertical: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers
11.3.3 Electricity
11.3.4 Water
11.3.5 Waste
12 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 North America: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers
12.2.2 North America: Covid-19 Effect
12.2.3 United States
12.2.3.1 United States: Covid-19 Effect
12.2.4 Canada
12.2.4.1 Canada: Covid-19 Effect
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Europe: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers
12.3.2 Europe: Covid-19 Effect
12.3.3 United Kingdom
12.3.3.1 United Kingdom: Covid-19 Effect
12.3.4 Germany
12.3.4.1 Germany: Covid-19 Effect
12.3.5 Rest of Europe
12.3.5.1 Rest of Europe: Covid-19 Effect
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers
12.4.2 Asia-Pacific: Covid-19 Effect
12.4.3 China
12.4.3.1 China: Covid-19 Effect
12.4.4 Japan
12.4.4.1 Japan: Covid-19 Effect
12.4.5 India
12.4.5.1 India: Covid-19 Effect
12.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.4.6.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific: Covid-19 Effect
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers
12.5.2 Middle East and Africa: Covid-19 Effect
12.5.3 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
12.5.3.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Covid-19 Effect
12.5.4 United Arab Emirates
12.5.4.1 United Arab Emirates: Covid-19 Effect
12.5.5 South Africa
12.5.5.1 South Africa: Covid-19 Effect
12.5.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa
12.5.6.1 Rest of Middle East and Africa: Covid-19 Effect
12.6 Latin America
12.6.1 Latin America: Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers
12.6.2 Latin America: Covid-19 Impact
12.6.3 Brazil
12.6.3.1 Brazil: Covid-19 Impact
12.6.4 Mexico
12.6.4.1 Mexico: Covid-19 Impact
12.6.5 Rest of Latin America
12.6.5.1 Rest of Latin America: Covid-19 Impact
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Key Market Developments
13.1.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
13.1.2 Business Expansions
13.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
13.1.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, by Company
13.2.2 Star
13.2.3 Emerging Leader
13.2.4 Pervasive
13.2.5 Emerging Companies
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Microsoft
14.3 Eaton
14.4 IBM
14.5 Sap
14.6 GE
14.7 AWS
14.8 Oracle
14.9 Schneider Electric
14.10 Siemens
14.11 Cisco
14.12 Google
14.13 SAS Institute
14.14 Salesforce
14.15 Opentext
14.16 Teradata
14.17 Intel
14.18 Atos
14.19 Microstrategy
14.20 Alteryx
14.21 Tibco Software
14.22 Qlik
14.23 Yellowfin
14.24 Board International
14.25 Infor
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ze8cdo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
