The global collagen peptides market size is estimated to be valued at USD 599million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 795million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.8%.



Factors such as growing awareness among consumers regarding health and wellness and increasing use of collagen peptides in the food & beverage applications are projected to drive the growth of the collagen peptides industry. However, the growth of the market is inhibited by factors, such as consumers shifting to vegan diets and cultural restriction on consumption of animal-sourced protein. Also, the stringent regulatory framework regarding the extraction of collagen from animal sources inhibits the growth of this market.



By application, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Research advances and biotechnological advancements have discovered the utilization and incorporation of collagen peptides in pharmaceutical applications and biomedical uses. Collagen peptides are used in medical devices, scaffolds for tissue regeneration, and drug delivery systems. Manufacturers specially design them to meet the stringent safety and quality specifications for emerging biomedical applications.



By source, the bovine segment is estimated to account for the largest share.



Based on source, the market is segmented into bovine, porcine, and marine & poultry. The bovine segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the collagen peptides market, as it is a primary source due to its easy availability and biocompatibility. Also, bovine-sourced collagen peptides contain Type I and Type III collagen, which are important constituents of human skin. The key benefits associated with collagen peptides extracted from bovine sources are they hydrate the skin, support muscle strength, heal the gut, and support hair growth.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The collagen peptides market in the Asia Pacific region is driven mainly by the increasing demand for collagen peptides in nutritional products, such as dietary supplements and sports nutrition. Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific. Furthermore, manufacturers are using collagen peptides in a wide range of food & beverage products, which has contributed to the growth of the collagen peptides industry in this region.



