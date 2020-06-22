Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Fuel Cell market is expected to reach $14,409.71 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 55.3% during 2018 to 2026. An automotive fuel cell refers to a vehicle that is powered by hydrogen fuel for the propulsion of the automotive. The fuel is contained in high-pressure tanks and fed into a fuel cell stack, where the hydrogen and the oxygen found naturally in the air react with each other and generate electricity. Unlike conventional fuel cell vehicles that run on gasoline or diesel fuel cell vehicles combine hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity. The fuel stacks are available in various vehicles such as cars, RVs, buses, and trucks.



The factors such as increasing government initiatives, investment for the development of fuel cell technology, increasing use of fuel cells in the transportation sector, and growing awareness among customers are driving the market growth. However, hard to detect hydrogen leakages is hindering the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for fuel cell vehicles in automotive and transportation and FCEV commercial freight truck developments are the opportunities of automotive fuel cell market.



Depending on component, fuel stack segment is anticipated to have lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to intensive R&D activities in the field of fuel cell technology. The fuel cell stack is an essential component of the fuel cell system. To generate more power and electricity, individual fuel cells are stacked. This assembly is called a fuel cell stack. Fuel stack is the most expensive component of a fuel cell system. The size of the stack defines the power output of the fuel cell. The number of fuel cell stacks can be increased to generate more power and electricity. As the stack size increases, the cost per unit power generated decreases. Hence, fuel cells are efficient for long-range transportation.



The key vendors mentioned are Ballard Power Systems, Inc., Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Daimler AG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hydrogenics Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, ITM Power PLC, Nedstack fuel cell technology BV, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, Panasonic Corporation, Plug Power Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Proton Power Systems PLC, Toray Industries, Sunrise Power Co., LTD., Bosch, and Audi.



Power Outputs Covered:

>250 kW

150-250 kW

< 150 kW

Components Covered:

Power Conditioner

Air Compressor

Fuel Processor

Humidifier

Fuel Stack

Specialized Vehicles Covered:

Auxiliary Power Unit for Refrigerated Truck

Material Handling Vehicle

Vehicle Types Covered:

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Truck

Passenger Car

Bus

Two Wheelers

Electric Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Electrolyte Types Covered:

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

Fuel Types Covered:

Methanol

Hydrogen

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Power Output

5.1 Introduction

5.2 >250 kW

5.3 150-250 kW

5.4 < 150 kW



6 Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Power Conditioner

6.3 Air Compressor

6.4 Fuel Processor

6.5 Humidifier

6.6 Fuel Stack



7 Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Specialized Vehicle

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Auxiliary Power Unit for Refrigerated Truck

7.3 Material Handling Vehicle



8 Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

8.3 Truck

8.4 Passenger Car

8.5 Bus

8.6 Two Wheelers

8.7 Electric Vehicles

8.8 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)



9 Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Electrolyte Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

9.3 Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)



10 Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Fuel Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Methanol

10.3 Hydrogen



11 Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Strategic Benchmarking



13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 Ballard Power Systems, Inc.

13.2 Ceres Power Holdings PLC

13.3 Daimler AG

13.4 Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

13.5 Hydrogenics Corporation

13.6 Hyundai Motor Company

13.7 ITM Power PLC

13.8 Nedstack fuel cell technology BV

13.9 Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

13.10 Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC

13.11 Panasonic Corporation

13.12 Plug Power Inc.

13.13 Toshiba Corporation

13.14 Toyota Motor Corporation

13.15 Doosan Corporation

13.16 Delphi Technologies

13.17 Proton Power Systems PLC

13.18 Toray Industries

13.19 Sunrise Power Co., LTD.

13.20 Bosch

13.21 Audi



