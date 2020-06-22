Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Revenue Assurance Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Revenue Assurance market is expected to reach $952.72 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2026. Revenue assurance refers to the set of activities that allow organizations to exactly capture income for all the products sold or services provided. After they have occurred instead of rectifying financing errors, or correcting them at all, its principles or tools allow companies to observe and fix present or potential revenue leakage points throughout networks and intermediate client- and customer-facing systems and correct the data before it reaches the organization's billing systems.
Factors such as increasing focus of businesses on enhancing customer experience, rise in the use of subscription-based economy and need for automation solutions for revenue assurance: RPA are driving the market growth. Though, trust on human-led services for market growth is restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for innovative payment services: Telco-OTT partnerships are the opportunities for the revenue assurance market.
Based on deployment model, the cloud segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of cloud solutions by small and medium enterprises. These businesses prefer cloud solutions because of the lack of resources and capital. On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the significant investments in new technologies such as 5G.
The key vendors mentioned are Accenture PLC, Advanced Technologies & Services Inc, Amdocs, Capana Inc, Cartesian Inc, Connectiva Systems Inc, Equinox Information Systems Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P., International Business Machines Corporation, Martin Dawes Analytics Inc, Neural Technologies Ltd, Subex Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Teoco Corp and WeDo Technologies.
Deployment Modes Covered:
Components Covered:
Organization Sizes Covered:
Types Covered:
Solutions Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Revenue Assurance Market, By Deployment Mode
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cloud
5.3 On-premises
6 Global Revenue Assurance Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Services
6.3 Software
7 Global Revenue Assurance Market, By Organization Sizes
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Small and Medium Enterprises
7.3 Large Enterprises
8 Global Revenue Assurance Market, By Types
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cost Leakage
8.3 Revenue Leakage
8.4 Margin Leakage
9 Global Revenue Assurance Market, By Solutions
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Billing and Rating Validation
9.3 Migration Assurance
9.4 Provisioning Assurance
9.5 Roaming and Interconnect Partner Assurance
9.6 Usage Assurance
10 Global Revenue Assurance Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
10.3 Enterprises
10.4 Healthcare
10.5 Hospitality
10.6 Retail
10.7 Telecom
11 Global Revenue Assurance Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Strategic Benchmarking
13 Vendors Landscape
13.1 Accenture PLC
13.2 Advanced Technologies & Services Inc
13.3 Amdocs
13.4 Capana Inc
13.5 Cartesian Inc
13.6 Connectiva Systems Inc
13.7 Equinox Information Systems Inc
13.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.
13.9 International Business Machines Corporation
13.10 Martin Dawes Analytics Inc
13.11 Neural Technologies Ltd
13.12 Subex Limited
13.13 Tech Mahindra Limited
13.14 Teoco Corp
13.15 WeDo Technologies
13.16 TCS
