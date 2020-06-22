Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Revenue Assurance Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Revenue Assurance market is expected to reach $952.72 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2026. Revenue assurance refers to the set of activities that allow organizations to exactly capture income for all the products sold or services provided. After they have occurred instead of rectifying financing errors, or correcting them at all, its principles or tools allow companies to observe and fix present or potential revenue leakage points throughout networks and intermediate client- and customer-facing systems and correct the data before it reaches the organization's billing systems.



Factors such as increasing focus of businesses on enhancing customer experience, rise in the use of subscription-based economy and need for automation solutions for revenue assurance: RPA are driving the market growth. Though, trust on human-led services for market growth is restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for innovative payment services: Telco-OTT partnerships are the opportunities for the revenue assurance market.



Based on deployment model, the cloud segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of cloud solutions by small and medium enterprises. These businesses prefer cloud solutions because of the lack of resources and capital. On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the significant investments in new technologies such as 5G.



The key vendors mentioned are Accenture PLC, Advanced Technologies & Services Inc, Amdocs, Capana Inc, Cartesian Inc, Connectiva Systems Inc, Equinox Information Systems Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P., International Business Machines Corporation, Martin Dawes Analytics Inc, Neural Technologies Ltd, Subex Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Teoco Corp and WeDo Technologies.



Deployment Modes Covered:

Cloud

On-premises

Components Covered:

Services

Software

Organization Sizes Covered:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Types Covered:

Cost Leakage

Revenue Leakage

Margin Leakage

Solutions Covered:

Billing and Rating Validation

Migration Assurance

Provisioning Assurance

Roaming and Interconnect Partner Assurance

Usage Assurance

End Users Covered:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Enterprises

Healthcare

Hospitality

Retail

Telecom

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Revenue Assurance Market, By Deployment Mode

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud

5.3 On-premises



6 Global Revenue Assurance Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.3 Software



7 Global Revenue Assurance Market, By Organization Sizes

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

7.3 Large Enterprises



8 Global Revenue Assurance Market, By Types

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cost Leakage

8.3 Revenue Leakage

8.4 Margin Leakage



9 Global Revenue Assurance Market, By Solutions

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Billing and Rating Validation

9.3 Migration Assurance

9.4 Provisioning Assurance

9.5 Roaming and Interconnect Partner Assurance

9.6 Usage Assurance



10 Global Revenue Assurance Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

10.3 Enterprises

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 Hospitality

10.6 Retail

10.7 Telecom



11 Global Revenue Assurance Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Strategic Benchmarking



13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 Accenture PLC

13.2 Advanced Technologies & Services Inc

13.3 Amdocs

13.4 Capana Inc

13.5 Cartesian Inc

13.6 Connectiva Systems Inc

13.7 Equinox Information Systems Inc

13.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

13.9 International Business Machines Corporation

13.10 Martin Dawes Analytics Inc

13.11 Neural Technologies Ltd

13.12 Subex Limited

13.13 Tech Mahindra Limited

13.14 Teoco Corp

13.15 WeDo Technologies

13.16 TCS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wu9zv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900