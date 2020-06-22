BURBANK, CA, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Endocanna Health, Inc. (“Endocanna” or the “Company”), a research and development biotechnology company specializing in endocannabinoid DNA testing and precision cannabinoid formulations, announced today that it has added a free Immune Function Genetics Report.



Endocanna Health added this report to support individuals who have previously taken a DNA test, such as 23andMe or Ancestry, and want to know more about their immune function genetic predispositions. The new report is free and provides instant results to individuals with existing raw digital DNA reports.

“We added this report because we want to empower people with the information they need to take control of their immune health, especially at such a critical moment in public health and wellness,” said Len May, CEO of Endocanna Health. “Understanding your genetic predispositions and potential risks can help you take measures to support a healthy immune response.”

The report is not limited to those that have previously taken Endocanna Health’s endocannabinoid report. Anyone with raw digital DNA report data that is concerned about their immune function has access to this service. The Immune DNA report is beneficial because it provides insights into an individual’s genetic predispositions along with actionable next steps and resources to help individuals take back control of their immune health instantaneously.

The new service offering comes at a pivotal time in health and wellness given the current global health crisis. Having more information about one’s unique immune system is critically important because the immune system plays a vital role in your overall health and ability to combat viruses. The immune system recognizes and neutralizes harmful substances from the environment, it fights disease-causing changes in the body, such as cancer cells, and it fights disease-causing pathogens like bacteria, parasites, fungi, and viruses.

The Endocanna Health Immune Function Genetics Report covers immune-related DNA analysis in eight different categories. that highlight an individual's genetic risk factors. Since DNA can provide a breadth of information about immune function and relative risk factors, the report gives insights regarding anxiety, an individual's ability to resist infection and respiratory infections, tolerance to pain in relation to symptom severity, symptom severity, and predisposition to autoimmune disorders that can impact overall immune health. These traits are especially important to examine now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The report offers practical steps one can take action on once the individual receives the report,” said May. “We hope to help consumers understand their genetic predispositions and provide them with information that is actionable and guidance that is supportive.”

The report is free and accessible at https://endodna.com/free-immune-function-report/.

To learn more about Endocanna Health, please visit https://endodna.com/.

About Endocanna Health™, Inc.

Endocanna is a biotechnology research company that utilizes a patent-pending process for its cannabinoid DNA variant report, Endo·Decoded™ and product matching algorithm, Endo·Aligned™. Endo·dna™ provides two ways to submit DNA for analysis, either collected through a simple saliva swab or a direct upload of genetic data files from popular DNA testing services like Ancestry, 23andMe, Family TreeDNA, or MyHeritageDNA. Endocanna’s HIPAA compliant and secure health and wellness portal, Mydna.live, provides customers with a personalized experience where they can access their Endo·Decoded report and Endo·Aligned formulation suggestions for their specific genotype. In 2019, cannabis producer Heritage Cannabis Holdings (CSE:CANN; OTC:HERTF) acquired a 30 percent stake in Endocanna Health Inc.

