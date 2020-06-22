Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Thermoplastic Pipe market is expected to reach $4.24 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2026. The thermoplastic pipes have properties that are unique such as flexibility, greater flow, outstanding chemical resistance, high mechanical power and rust resistant features. Due to these beneficial properties provided by the thermoplastic pipes they are favored over the metal pipes and therefore they are used extensively in the gas and oil offshore drilling. Thermoplastics are used in other application areas include chemical sector, municipal and mining & dredging sector.
Factors such as increasing oil and gas offshore drilling, increasing applications for large diameter pipe and shift in trend towards offshore oil & gas activities are driving the market growth. Though, factors such as safety issues and high costs are restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing number of horizontal wells are the opportunities for the thermoplastic pipe market.
Based on product type, the thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to use up to 3,000 meters in larger water depths in offshore, moreover it can be laid up to 4 kilometers of nonstop length, therefore it is extra demanded than steel pipes.
The key vendors mentioned are Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Aetna Plastics, Airborne Oil & Gas B.V., Chevron Philips Chemical Company LP, Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd., IPEX Inc., KWH Pipe, National Oilwell Varco, Prysmian, Simtech, Technip, Magma Global, Topolo, Pipeline International and Baker Hughes Company.
Polymer Types Covered:
Product Types Covered:
Applications Covered:
Regions Covered:
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, By Polymer Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Polyamide (PA)
5.3 Polyethylene (PE)
5.4 Polypropylene (PP)
5.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
5.6 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
5.7 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
5.8 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
5.9 Forced Reinforced Plastics (FRP)
6 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP)
6.3 Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP)
7 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Chemical Pipes
7.3 Mining & Dredging Pipes
7.4 Municipal Pipe
7.5 Oil & Gas
7.6 Water & Waste Water
7.7 Utilities & Renewables
8 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
9 Strategic Benchmarking
10 Vendors Landscape
10.1 Advanced Drainage Systems
10.2 Pipelife International
10.3 Baker Hughes Company
10.4 National Oilwell Varco
10.5 Georg Fischer Piping Systems
10.6 Chevron Philips Chemical Company
10.7 Magma Global
10.8 Shawcor
10.9 Uponor Corporation
10.10 Technipfmc
10.11 Prysmian
10.12 Ipex
10.13 Saudi Arabian Amiantit
10.14 Simtech
10.15 Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43j1s9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: