Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Thermoplastic Pipe market is expected to reach $4.24 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2026. The thermoplastic pipes have properties that are unique such as flexibility, greater flow, outstanding chemical resistance, high mechanical power and rust resistant features. Due to these beneficial properties provided by the thermoplastic pipes they are favored over the metal pipes and therefore they are used extensively in the gas and oil offshore drilling. Thermoplastics are used in other application areas include chemical sector, municipal and mining & dredging sector.



Factors such as increasing oil and gas offshore drilling, increasing applications for large diameter pipe and shift in trend towards offshore oil & gas activities are driving the market growth. Though, factors such as safety issues and high costs are restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing number of horizontal wells are the opportunities for the thermoplastic pipe market.



Based on product type, the thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to use up to 3,000 meters in larger water depths in offshore, moreover it can be laid up to 4 kilometers of nonstop length, therefore it is extra demanded than steel pipes.



The key vendors mentioned are Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Aetna Plastics, Airborne Oil & Gas B.V., Chevron Philips Chemical Company LP, Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd., IPEX Inc., KWH Pipe, National Oilwell Varco, Prysmian, Simtech, Technip, Magma Global, Topolo, Pipeline International and Baker Hughes Company.



Polymer Types Covered:

Polyamide (PA)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Forced Reinforced Plastics (FRP)

Product Types Covered:

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP)

Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP)

Applications Covered:

Chemical Pipes

Mining & Dredging Pipes

Municipal Pipe

Oil & Gas

Water & Waste Water

Utilities & Renewables

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, By Polymer Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polyamide (PA)

5.3 Polyethylene (PE)

5.4 Polypropylene (PP)

5.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.6 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

5.7 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

5.8 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

5.9 Forced Reinforced Plastics (FRP)



6 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP)

6.3 Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP)



7 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical Pipes

7.3 Mining & Dredging Pipes

7.4 Municipal Pipe

7.5 Oil & Gas

7.6 Water & Waste Water

7.7 Utilities & Renewables



8 Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Strategic Benchmarking



10 Vendors Landscape

10.1 Advanced Drainage Systems

10.2 Pipelife International

10.3 Baker Hughes Company

10.4 National Oilwell Varco

10.5 Georg Fischer Piping Systems

10.6 Chevron Philips Chemical Company

10.7 Magma Global

10.8 Shawcor

10.9 Uponor Corporation

10.10 Technipfmc

10.11 Prysmian

10.12 Ipex

10.13 Saudi Arabian Amiantit

10.14 Simtech

10.15 Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipe



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43j1s9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900