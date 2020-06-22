Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Protective Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Respiratory Protective Equipment market accounted for $5.58 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.93 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rapid industrialization and rising demand for healthcare products. However, a high cost of production is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By product, the air purifying respirator segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it has applications in a variety of industries. On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the stringent standards regarding the occupational safety of workers.



Some of the key players in Respiratory Protective Equipment Market include Kimberly-Clark, 3M, Honeywell International, Gentex, Protective Industrial Products, Alpha Pro Tech, Dragerwerk, Cordova Safety Products, Jayco Safety Products, Avon Protection Systems, Moldex-Metric, Bullard, MSA Safety, Delta Plus Group, and RBP Safety.



What this report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, By Filter Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Gas/Vapour Filter

5.3 Combined Filter

5.4 Particle Filter



6 Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supplied Air Respirators

6.2.1 Airline Respirators

6.2.2 Self-contained Breathing Apparatus

6.2.3 Loose Fitting Hoods

6.3 Air Purifying Respirator

6.3.1 Escape Respirators

6.3.2 Powered

6.3.2.1 Full Face Mask

6.3.2.2 Helmets, Hoods & Visors

6.3.3 Unpowered

6.3.3.1 Disposable Half Mask

6.3.3.2 Reusable Half Mask



7 Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aviation

7.3 Mining

7.4 Consumer

7.5 Fire Services

7.6 Construction

7.7 Oil and Gas

7.8 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

7.9 Manufacturing

7.10 Defense & Public Safety Services

7.11 Law Enforcement

7.12 Other End Users



8 Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling



Kimberly-Clark

3M

Honeywell International

Gentex

Protective Industrial Products

Alpha Pro Tech

Dragerwerk

Cordova Safety Products

Jayco Safety Products

Avon Protection Systems

Moldex-Metric

Bullard

MSA Safety

Delta Plus Group

RBP Safety

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxlw3m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900