



Bilia AB’s AGM took place on Monday 22 June 2020, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Adoption of the profit and loss statements and balance sheets

The profit and loss statements and the balance sheets of the parent company and the Group for the financial year 2019 were approved.

Appropriation of the profit

In accordance with the proposal of the Board, it was decided that no dividend for the financial year 2019 is to be paid and that the earnings available for distribution shall be carried forward to a new account.

Number of board members and election of the Board of Directors

The AGM resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of nine ordinary board members without deputy members. Ingrid Jonasson Blank, Gunnar Blomkvist, Anna Engebretsen, Eva Eriksson, Mats Holgerson, Nicklas Paulson, Jan Pettersson, Mats Qviberg and Jon Risfelt were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Mats Qviberg was re-elected as Chairman of the Board with Jan Pettersson as deputy Chairman.

Board fees

The AGM resolved board fees as follows: SEK 360,000 each to the Chairman of the Board and to the deputy Chairman, SEK 230,000 each to the other members of the Board, SEK 120,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 60,000 each to the other members of the Audit Committee, SEK 25,000 to the Chairman of the Compensation Committee, SEK 10,000 each to the other members of the Compensation Committee, SEK 50,000 to the Chairman of the Property Committee and SEK 25,000 to the member of the Property Committee.

Election of the Auditor

The AGM re-elected the registered auditing company KPMG AB for the period until the end of the 2021 Annual General Meeting. It was noted that Johan Kratz will be the auditor in charge.

Guidelines for remuneration to Group Management

The AGM approved the Board of Directors’ proposal in respect of guidelines for remuneration to the Group Management.

Articles of Association

The AGM resolved to amend the Articles of Association in accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors regarding record date for participation at General Meeting.

Authorization for the Board to decide on the acquisition and transfer of own shares

The AGM approved the Board’s proposal regarding authorization for the Board to decide upon acquisition and transfer of own shares.

A prerecorded address for the shareholders by Per Avander is available at www.bilia.com .

Gothenburg, 22 June 2020

Bilia AB (publ)

For further information, please contact CEO Per Avander or CFO Kristina Franzén,

Bilia AB, tel: +46 (0)10 497 70 00.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealer with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has 135 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2019 and had about 5,000 employees.

