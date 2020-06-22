New York, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Adult Diapers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type ; Distribution Channel ; End User ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915391/?utm_source=GNW

There are various types of styles of adult diapers available in the market, based on the hip, waist, and leg cuff sizes, which help achieve a fair degree of a custom fit. The adult diapers are commonly used by elderly individuals experiencing conditions such as dementia, extreme bowel looseness, versatility debilitation, and incontinence. The increasing prevalence of incontinence and growing percentage of old populace are the major factors propelling the demand for adult diapers. Interminable infections, portability impedance, physical incapacities, dementia, and ailments related to mature age need to use older consideration items, including sterile diapers and napkins. Hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare institutions generate significant demand for adult diapers. Global efforts to improve the living standards and the well being of the aging population have given rise to the elderly care industry, which is supporting the market for adult diapers.



Based on product type, the AsiaPacific adult diapers market is segmented into pant type, pad type, tape type, and others.The pant type segment led the adult diapers market with the largest market share in 2018.



Pant-style adult diapers are the most popular ones as they confer flexibility and feature breathable waistband, which makes them easy to use and enables air to pass through, preventing the development of rashes.It also enables the leg to pass down effortlessly, preventing side leakage, and its thin absorption sheet offers a good fit.



The pant type adult diapers are known for their capability to absorb huge volumes of fluids and moisture.These pant type adult diapers are convenient for both men and women.



The rising incidence of urinary incontinence among adults is contributing to the growth of pant type adult diapers market in Asia-Pacific.



By country, the AsiaPacific adult diapers market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of AsiaPacific.Japan held the largest share of the market, followed by China and India, in 2018.



The demand for personal hygiene and feminine care products, and disposable diapers is increasing in many emerging markets in Asia due to rising disposable income levels.The aging populations in advanced economies and several other Asian countries are likely to boost the demand for adult incontinence care products.



Likewise, there has beena rising number of cases of urine incontinence in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India. The adult diapers market is likely to grow in the coming years on the back of increasing elderly population and growing number of pregnancies in this region.



COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace.China, South Korea, India, and Indonesia are among the most affected countries in Asia Pacific in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths, as of May 2020.



According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~5,939,234 confirmed cases including 367,255 deaths globally.Covid-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.



Consumer goods is one of the major businesses enduring genuine agitating impacts, for example, creation composes breaks, breaks in storing up because of lockdown and office shutdowns because of this emit. These segments have unimaginably affected the adult diapers market in Asia Pacific.



Domtar Corporation, Drylock Technologies, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity, Ontex, Abena and Chiaus are among the major players operating in the AsiaPacific adult diapers market.



Asia-Pacific adult diapers market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the adult diapers market.

