VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: HIRE) ("HIRE") and RSI International Systems Inc. (NEX: RSY.H) ("RSI") have mutually agreed to terminate their agreement to combine or amalgamate, as announced in a press release dated February 21, 2020.



Neither party must pay the other a termination fee because of the mutual decision to terminate the agreement.

About RSI International Systems

RSI International Systems Inc. sold its only business asset, RoomKeyPMS, in early 2019. The Company is now seeking to use the net sale proceeds to invest in a new business.

About HIRE Technologies

HIRE is focused on the acquisition of information technology, staffing, and HR consulting firms. We provide our partners with meaningful cross-selling opportunities, access to leading technology, and a centralized back-office system to support growth.

