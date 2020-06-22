SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today that the Company launched a new immunology test product line in China during the week of June 15, 2020. This immunology test product line consists of multiple government-approved immunology related tests, and relies on AnPac Bio’s novel multi-level, multi-parameter scientific approach and expertise along with our proprietary algorithms.



Given the evidence of correlation between degradation in human immune system and cancer occurrence and diseases such as COVID-19, there has been increasing interest in immunology related tests and risk assessments. According to market research the immunology related tests’ market potential is estimated at $3 billion per year in China and growing at ~ 20% annually. Since the launch of AnPac Bio’s immunology test product line last week, it has already attracted a high level of interest from potential customers.

AnPac Bio’s CEO, Dr. Chris Yu, commented, “As a technology visionary and innovator in the field of early stage cancer screening, we are continually committed to developing new technologies and products related to cancer screening or that are synergistic to our technology platform. Our new immunology test product line is both related to assessment of a range of diseases, including cancer, our multi-level and multi-parameter approach.”

Dr. Chris Yu continued, “The launch of AnPac Bio’s immunology test product line is expected to significantly strengthen our product portfolio, broaden our customer base and enhance our market position. As a result, we expect that it will contribute significantly to AnPac Bio’s growth.”

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 128 issued patents as of June 22, 2020. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. In a 2019 market research report by Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked second worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 35,000 clinical samples as at June 30, 2019. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com .

