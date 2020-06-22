SEATTLE, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEngine Precision Medicine , a precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer diagnostics and drug discovery by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived tumor-based organoids, today presents data on the predictive value of the PARIS® Test in its poster, “Organoid-based functional test to predict personalized treatment in cholangiocarcinoma” (poster board #818), during the 2020 AACR Virtual Meeting being held June 22-­24, 2020.



The PARIS® Test is a CLIA certified functional drug assay using tumor-derived organoids. By compiling assay results, the PARIS® Test generates an actionable report to oncologists as a tool for therapeutic decisions, ranking sensitivity to targeted, endocrine and chemotherapy agents.

Dr. Astrid Margossian, M.D, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at SEngine, presents their poster summarizing the strong correlation between genomics, retrospective treatment outcomes and PARIS® Test drug sensitivity results based on a retrospective analysis of cholangiocarcinoma patients. The poster also highlights encouraging data on positive prospective evidence from three patients who received a PARIS® Test guided treatment, each with good clinical outcome correlation. Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare type of cancer with limited therapeutic options. SEngine has demonstrated utility of the PARIS® Test as a tool for oncologists to design innovative therapeutic strategies for cholangiocarcinoma patients.

In addition to SEngine’s poster presentation, scientific leadership at the company lead the AACR Education Session Functional Precision Medicine: Techniques, Uses and Challenges on June 23, 2020. Christopher Kemp, Ph.D., Scientific Director at SEngine Precision Medicine and full member of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, chairs the education session. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Carla Grandori, M.D., Ph.D., presents on the strong predictive value of the PARIS® Test and provides key takeaways from five years running SEngine’s CLIA certified organoid-based drug sensitivity assay.

Details related to the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Organoid-based functional test to predict personalized treatment in cholangiocarcinoma

Lead Author: Astrid Margossian, M.D., Ph.D.

Senior Author: Carla Grandori, M.D., Ph.D.

Poster Board #: 818

Poster Session: Translational Research with Targeted Therapies

Details related to the education session are as follows:

Education Session: Functional Precision Medicine: Techniques, Uses and Challenges

Chair: Christopher Kemp, Ph.D.

Invited Speaker: Carla Grandori, M.D., Ph.D.

Talk Title: Predictive value and lessons learned from the PARIS® Test: a CLIA certified drug sensitivity assay employing patient-derived tumor organoids

About the PARIS® Test

The PARIS® Test is based on the capability to propagate patient-specific cancer cells as organoids outside the body and is applicable to all solid tumors including colon, breast, lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancer. Organoids are cancer-derived cells grown in 3D outside the body, which maintain the functionality of the original tumor as well as its genomic characteristics. For cancers where a treatment path is not clear, such as many metastatic and recurrent cancers, the PARIS® Test provides crucial information to the treating physicians to match the right drug to the right patient.

About SEngine Precision Medicine

SEngine Precision Medicine Inc. is a precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer diagnostics and therapies by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived organoids grown ex-vivo utilizing patient specific tumor cells. As a spin-out from the world-renowned Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, SEngine is leveraging over two decades of R&D in diagnostics and drug discovery. The Company is commercializing the PARIS® Test, a next generation diagnostic test that predicts drug responses integrating knowledge of cancer genomics with organoids, robotics, and AI-driven computational tools. SEngine’s CLIA certified PARIS® Test generates predictive drug sensitivity reports for patients with solid tumors. SEngine is also pursuing drug discovery via strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical / pharma companies leveraging its precision oncology platform.

Discover more at SengineMedicine.com and follow the latest news from SEngine on Twitter at @SEngineMedicine and on LinkedIn .

Contact: