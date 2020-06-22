CHICAGO, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snapsheet , a pioneer in virtual claims management processing technology, today announced a newly expanded partnership with Outdoorsy . As Outdoorsy embarks on its busiest season in company history, the RV rental marketplace aims to ensure smooth customer experiences at every touchpoint, including the insurance claims process. By leveraging the integrated solutions offered within the Snapsheet Claims platform along with Snapsheet Appraisal Services, Outdoorsy can effortlessly manage any issues that arise during a rental to optimize the experience for all members of its community and maximize each RV’s time on the road.



The partnership initially began in 2018 when Outdoorsy started utilizing Snapsheet Appraisal Services, which includes a proven customer service team and skilled estimators to quickly resolve auto physical damage appraisals. As the sharing economy has taken off and the company continues to grow, Outdoorsy is now tapping the cloud-native Snapsheet Claims platform to automate each step of the process.

From omnichannel engagement tools to electronic first notice of loss (eFNOL) to directly depositing payments into customers’ bank accounts, Snapsheet Claims enables faster, better experiences for all parties involved. For example, the integrated Snapsheet Payments module features a built-in integration with KeyBank, which quickly disburses funds to Outdoorsy’s community through multiple digital payment options.

As a result of the partnership with Snapsheet, Outdoorsy has achieved 94 percent EFT adoption, a 15 percent reduction in indemnity payouts, and an average time savings of one week on file closures.

“As a company centered around on-the-road adventures, the ability to handle insurance claims from anywhere has been critical to our success,” said Chris Aragon, Claims Director, Outdoorsy. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without Snapsheet’s flexible solutions and quick implementation of changes as we’ve grown over the past two years. The evolution of our partnership from appraisal services to digital payments and now end-to-end claims management has increasingly streamlined our operations while also simplifying the experience for our community.”

Recently, Outdoorsy started a third-party administrator (TPA) that is using the Snapsheet Claims platform to facilitate the claims process.

“We take great pride in our partnership with Outdoorsy, and it’s been an honor to be along for the ride as they’ve continued to grow and establish themselves as a category leader,” said Brad Weisberg, CEO and founder of Snapsheet. “A record number of travelers are opting for RV road trips this year, so it’s especially critical to expedite claims and repairs. We’re thrilled to help Outdoorsy – and their TPA – efficiently and effectively manage the end-to-end claims process, delivering an optimal experience for all parties involved.”

Snapsheet transforms claims experiences for partners around the globe, from the world’s largest insurance carriers such as Zurich to insurtechs like Clearcover to sharing economy disruptors like Outdoorsy.

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is the pioneering leader of virtual claims management processing technology, enabling the most innovative claims organizations to deliver the best experiences for customers. With a focus on digitization and intelligent automation, Snapsheet provides unmatched technology and processes that improve customer engagement, drive greater organizational agility and deliver transformational benefits through a range of cloud-native solutions within its Snapsheet Cloud software suite– Snapsheet Claims, Snapsheet Appraisals and Snapsheet Payments – as well as through Snapsheet Appraisal Services. As a trusted innovation partner, Snapsheet works with more than 100 clients, including many of the largest insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and insurance and sharing economy disruptors. For more information visit snapsheetclaims.com .

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is the largest and most trusted RV rental and outdoor experiences marketplace on the planet. Founded in 2015, we have offices worldwide in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. Our mission is to mobilize the 56+ million idle RVs around the world to ensure everyone has the access, choice, and opportunity to safely enjoy outdoor experiences and empower RV owners to realize life-changing financial benefits. With more than 2 million rental days booked and 200,000+ unique vehicles available to rent in 4,800+ cities across 14 countries, we’re here so that you can make the most of your time outside. Connect with us at www.outdoorsy.com or come along for the ride on our Never Idle Journal. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

