TORONTO, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Burnie Group, a leading Toronto-based management consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Andrew Wolch, who will lead the firm’s Insurance practice.

Andrew is an accomplished problem solver who helps his clients by combining thoughtful structure with industry expertise. Over the past 18 years in consulting, he has helped some of North America’s foremost financial institutions crystallize and resolve their most important issues through a pragmatic approach to develop and implement enterprise, business unit and operational strategies. Through the course of his career, he has built an expertise and affinity for the insurance sector broadly, with a particular interest in Property & Casualty Insurance.

“We are honoured and excited to have Andrew lead our Insurance practice at The Burnie Group. His knowledge of corporate strategy, operations and business transformation will complement and enhance our offerings to clients,” said David Burnie, Founder and Principal of The Burnie Group. “Andrew joins our team with experience as an advisor for some of Canada’s leading insurance companies. His consulting skills and industry knowledge will further enable our team to provide practical and innovative solutions for our clients in the insurance industry.”

Andrew assumed the position of Practice Leader, Insurance, effective June 9, 2020.

About The Burnie Group

The Burnie Group is a Canadian-based management consulting firm that helps clients improve their performance through the application of innovative strategy, world-class technology, and the continuous pursuit of operations excellence. The Burnie Group specializes in Strategy, Operations, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Omnichannel and Contact Centre, and Workforce Management (WFM). Our programs deliver measurable, transparent, and guaranteed results.

