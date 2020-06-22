SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today presented preclinical data from the company’s glucocorticoid receptor (GR) antagonist and CD73 inhibitor programs in five poster presentations during the ongoing American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II.



“We are pleased to be able to present these compelling preclinical data from our ORIC-101 and CD73 programs, which continue to validate our scientific platform focused on overcoming therapeutic resistance in cancer,” said Lori Friedman, chief scientific officer. “In particular, we are encouraged to see ORIC-101 reversing GR-mediated resistance in a variety of tumor models, and preliminary evidence of differentiation of ORIC-533 versus competitor compounds in preclinical studies. We look forward to the continued advancements of these programs and our discovery research pipeline as we work to improve patients’ lives.”

ORIC-101 (GR Antagonist):

ORIC-101 is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of GR, which has been linked with resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently being investigated in two separate Phase 1b combination trials, with enzalutamide in prostate cancer and with nab-paclitaxel in solid tumors.

Key findings of the presentations:

A transcriptional signature of GR activity was identified in a panel of 32 cell lines across triple negative breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, which translated from preclinical models to human tumors

ORIC-101 overcame GR-mediated resistance to chemotherapeutic agents including taxanes, antimetabolites and platinums, in both in vitro and in vivo efficacy studies spanning a variety of solid tumor types

Transcriptional and histological profiling showed that ORIC-101 reversed GR-activated pathways involved in drug resistance, and reversed in vivo markers of epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition, antiapoptosis, and hypoxia

The company is further assessing the GR activation signature and mechanistic findings in an ongoing Phase 1b trial of ORIC-101 in combination with nab-paclitaxel in adults with advanced or metastatic solid tumors

Poster Presentations:

ORIC-533 (CD73 Inhibitor):

CD73 is a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy and immunotherapy. ORIC discovered and characterized differentiated orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitors of CD73, including clinical candidate ORIC-533, that revert immunosuppression and promote anti-tumor responses in vivo.

Key findings of the presentations:

ORIC’s CD73 inhibitors demonstrated suppression of adenosine production in vitro across multiple cell types and rescued activation of CD8+ T cells exposed to AMP with greater potency than competitor compounds

ORIC-533 was shown to result in sustained inhibition of adenosine production after drug washout, consistent with its slow off-rate, and differentiating from other CD73 inhibitors

ORIC-533 potency in high AMP environments distinguishes it from other compounds, with activity in AMP concentrations as high as 1 millimolar, which may better reflect certain tumor microenvironments

Daily oral delivery of ORIC’s CD73 inhibitors significantly inhibited tumor growth, with corresponding in vivo reduction of adenosine levels in tumors, and immune modulation consistent with decreased immunosuppression

Poster Presentations:

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by O vercoming R esistance I n C ancer. ORIC’s lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials of ORIC-101 in combination with (1) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer and (2) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors. ORIC’s second product candidate, ORIC-533, is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens. Beyond these two product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to http://oricpharma.com/.

