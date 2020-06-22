EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer , Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, June 25, at 10:50 a.m. E.T.



The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” page on the “investors” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations .

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company launched its first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], in February 2018, following U.S. FDA approval for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also further developing CpG 1018 as an advanced vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19 and pertussis. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

