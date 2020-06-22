The Company’s Presentation Slot is Confirmed for July 10, 2020 (Day 4) - Market Segment: CBD – BRANDED GOODS



Out of Over 100 Applications, Alibaba Selected Tauriga Sciences, Inc. as a Top 10 Corporate Exhibitor

NEW YORK, NY , June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today confirmed that its presentation slot, at the upcoming Alibaba.com U.S. Supplements & Nutrition Online Tradeshow (the “Event”), is set for July 10, 2020 (4th Day). Out of more than 100 applications, Alibaba selected Tauriga Sciences, Inc. as a top 10 Corporate Exhibitor. Alibaba has confirmed that the following large retail buyers (“Big Buyers”) will be attending the presentation: GNC, Costco, Miracle Leaf, KEHE, Tmall Global, and AmerisourceBergen.

There will also be significant press and media coverage for this event, including: Forbes, Pivot Story, Trade Fair Times, and MDM.

Link to Event:

https://www.alibaba-na.com/supplements_nutrition_buyer?spm=a272f.14988163.k0c925qn.1.62ae6394mTuJDq

The Company expects that the entirety of its Tauri-Gum™ product line will be available, to showcase to the prospective Buyers attending this Event. The Tauri-Gum™ product line is comprised of 6 distinct flavors/versions: [3] CBD Infused (Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Mint), [2] CBG Infused (Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), and [1] Immune Booster / Vitamin C & Zinc Infused (Pear Bellini).

CBD = Cannabidiol / CBG = Cannabigerol

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is both Kosher certified and Vegan formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate) & (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Peach-Lemon). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at www.tauriga.com

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, are its two ongoing biotechnology initiatives. The first one relates to the development of a Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed to help patients that are subjected to ongoing chemotherapy treatment). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”. The second one relates to a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for the co-development of a rapid, multiplexed, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) test with superior sensitivity and selectivity.

The Company is headquartered in New York City and operates a regional office in Barcelona, Spain. In addition, the Company operates a full-time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seth M. Shaw

Email: sshaw@tauriga.com

cell # (917) 796 9926

Instagram: @taurigum

Twitter: @SethMShaw

Corp. Website: www.tauriga.com

E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com

Attachment