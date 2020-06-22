Data demonstrate potential of Amunix’s XPAT platform to significantly widen therapeutic index, and address on-target, off-tumor toxicity that has hindered application of T cell engagers to treat solid tumors



Prodrug XPATs demonstrated >1000 fold increase in tolerated exposures versus traditional T cell engagers

Amunix’s lead program, AMX-818, an XPAT T cell engager targeting HER2+ solid tumors, continues to progress toward the clinic

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amunix”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing prodrugs to bring the promise of potent immune-activating biotherapeutics to patients with solid tumor cancers, today announced that it will present preclinical data on two T cell engager programs: AMX-818, the company’s lead clinical candidate, which targets HER2, and a second targeting EGFR (EGFR-XPAT), an earlier stage discovery candidate, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II taking place June 22 - 24, 2020.

“We are very excited to present for the first time preclinical data supporting our most advanced T cell engager programs, which we are developing for HER2- and EGFR-positive solid tumors,” said Angie You, CEO of Amunix. “These new data demonstrate the potential of our XPAT platform to significantly widen the therapeutic index of T cell engagers and overcome the challenge of on-target, off-tumor toxicity that has hindered the use of potent immune activators to treat solid tumors to date. We believe our platform and resulting pipeline of novel T cell engagers could finally deliver on the promise of this class for many patients.”

The poster presentation titled, “HER2-XPAT and EGFR-XPAT: Pro-Drug T Cell Engagers (TCEs) Engineered to Address On-Target, Off-Tumor Toxicity With Potent Efficacy in vitro and in vivo and Large Safety Margins in NHP,” showed, in a non-human primate model, that Amunix’s XPAT technology can improve the toxicity profile of T cell engagers while maintaining their potency against solid tumors. In vitro data showed that protease-activated XPATs had potent cytotoxicity against tumor lines with EC50s in the single-digit pM range, with masking reducing target-directed T cell cytotoxicity and T cell activation by up to 15,000-fold. In established xenograft models, both HER2 and EGFR XPATs induced protease-dependent tumor regressions with efficacious doses within an order of magnitude of the unmasked (active) T cell engager.

Safety data from cynomolgus monkeys demonstrated that XPATs significantly reduce CRS and increase tolerated exposures relative to an unmasked T cell engager, suggesting a favorable therapeutic index even for targets as broadly expressed as EGFR. In contrast to traditional unmasked T cell engagers which have cyno MTDs in the μg/kg range, HER2-XPAT can be safely dosed up to 42 mg/kg in cynos and EGFR-XPAT up to 1 mg/kg, representing >1000-fold and ~100-fold, respectively, increase in tolerated exposures from masking.

Poster Presentation Details

Poster number: 3376

Abstract Number: 7667

Session: Therapeutic Antibodies 2 – E-Posters

Date: Monday, June 22, 2020 from 9:00AM – 6:00PM

A copy of the poster is available here .

About Amunix Pharmaceuticals

Amunix Pharmaceuticals, based in Mountain View, CA, is focused on developing prodrugs to bring the promise of potent immune-activating biotherapeutics to patients with solid tumor cancers. The company is leveraging its proprietary T cell engager (XPAT) and cytokine (XPAC) platforms to advance a pipeline of novel prodrugs that are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. Both platforms utilize Amunix’s prodrug technology that has been clinically validated to extend drug half-life with limited immunogenicity. Amunix is advancing its lead development candidate, AMX-818, an XPAT T cell engager targeting HER2+ solid tumors, toward the clinic, and has several discovery programs underway. By delivering breakthrough therapies that can safely harness the immune system, we aim to conquer cancer and save lives.

