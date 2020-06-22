Ljubljana, Slovenia, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) is pleased to announce finalization of the agreement with Destination Marketing Group Co. Ltd. Thailand. Under the agreement, Destination Marketing will provide outsourcing services for production of CBD-infused natural Mango, Guava and Pineapple canned drinks for retail consumption. Destination marketing is already accepting bids from major producers in Thailand to produce the juices to be used with the Slovenian products developed by the Rafarma professional team. All of the ingredients for the products will be locally produced in Thailand. Initially the product will be packaged in 33 ml metal cans and will be marketed throughout Europe. The Company expects the wholesale price of the product to come between $0.25 and $0.28 per can. Rafarma currently can fulfil demand of approximately 2 million cans per month by using its European distribution network partners. Rafarma wants to introduce the product to the market as early as September of 2020.



“We are excited to finally introduce these superb new CBD Beverages to the market. Mango, Guava and Pineapple juices from Southeast Asia are the most high-quality and most popular flavors and are consumed all over the world. These juices with CBD infusion are expected to meet incredible demand and please consumers with all of the positive qualities of cannabis contained in CBD. In addition to that, these are also very high margin products for the Company that expect to show a 22% profit increase to the Company shareholders,” comments Rafarma CEO Vladimir Dolgolenko.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

RAFARMA

(307) 429-2029