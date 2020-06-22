Initial Agreements Made with Plex, Xfinity Flex, and FuboTV With Plans to Add More



Company Launches Linear Services in Addition to VOD Services

COS COB, Conn., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced major distribution expansion for Crackle Plus. The expansion will include new services and devices as well as the first Crackle and Popcornflix linear channels.

At today’s NewFronts presentation, Crackle Plus will announce that it has signed distribution deals with Plex, Xfinity Flex, and FuboTV this month and is targeting up to 10 total distribution partnerships for the year.

“We are excited to continue to expand the devices and services on which consumers can watch our networks and to introduce the first linear channels for Crackle and Popcornflix,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “Our networks are free to use and have high quality programming, including original and exclusive titles that cannot be viewed on any other network. We are thrilled to continue expanding the places Crackle Plus networks can be watched as well as providing our viewers with a choice of a linear or VOD experience.”

Mr. Guelton continued, “With 47% of U.S. consumers planning to add an AVOD service in the next 12 months1, and as a backlash to the increasing costs of SVOD, Crackle and Popcornflix are natural destinations for audiences looking for free premium streaming content. A recent study uncovered 33 million additional untapped customers who have indicated interest in using Crackle2. We want to make it as easy as possible for these new viewers to find us.”

Crackle is available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 25 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com . Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT CRACKLE PLUS

Crackle Plus owns and operates ad-supported VOD networks Crackle and Popcornflix and garners 50 million streams of its movies and TV shows per month, making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Crackle Plus has over 78,000 hours of content available across all its networks, and premieres at least one original and one exclusive program each month, differentiating it from other AVODs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) owns a majority stake in the company formed with Sony Pictures Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com . Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

1.Source: IAS, The Impact Of Stay At Home Behavior on CTV, April 2020)

2.Source: Crackle Audience Study: 2020 Growth and White Space Opportunities – January 2020