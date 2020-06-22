Alkaline88.com E-commerce site complements our 70,000 stores strong retail presence



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the "Company"), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. The Company announced the launch of its new direct to consumer website Alkaline88.com, where consumers will be able to buy our full line of products, including Alkaline88® waters, A88 Infused favors™ and eco-friendly aluminum bottles.

"We are proud to announce our new e-commerce website, Alkaline88.com. With the in-house expertise already in place from our e-commerce platform, A88CBD.com, which carries our hemp-derived CBD topical and ingestible products, we were rapidly able to develop this site. The decision to launch the site is driven by the recent increase in online demand and changing consumer buying habits. Over the last three months, our e-commerce sales have increased by over 3,200% from this time last year. Consumers are now able to purchase our products directly from the Company no matter where they live," stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

"As always, we strive to give our customers the absolute highest quality and best tasting products in the world. With summer upon us, we are happy to offer a 20% discount on all products purchased on Alkaline88.com through September 22, 2020. We believe our new e-commerce platforms position our Company to meet the demands of consumers now and into the future."

Per the Beverage Marketing Corporation's Beverage Strategist issued on June 17, 2020, while the shift from brick-and-mortar to online retail has been a long-term phenomenon, e-commerce purchases of non-alcohol beverages have not been as prevalent. However, stay-at-home orders have altered shopping behavior, with more consumers signing on for online delivery of non-alcohol beverages for the first time. Many grocery chain partners have reported a surge in online sales in recent months. On June 18, 2020, Kroger, one of the nation's largest retailers, reported a record 92% increase in digital sales for its first quarter of 2020.

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label 'Clean Beverage.' Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 infused™ flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88™ Infused Beverage Division Inc. which includes the Company's CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company's topical and ingestible offerings, A88™ Infused Products Inc. includes the Company's lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp beverage shots, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD Infused™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that the Company’s E-commerce site complements its existing 70,000 store strong presence and that the Company believes its new E-commerce platforms position it to meet the demands of consumers now and into the future.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO, or

Sajid Daudi

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

800-923-1910

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media