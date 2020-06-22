New York, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Seat Heater Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915369/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global automotive seat heater market looks promising with opportunities in the luxury car, SUV & crossover, mid-size car, small car, and light commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive seat heater market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession lead COVID -19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR 7% to 9% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in luxury vehicles and increasing demand for a higher level of comfort and safety features.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of quick comfort seat heaters, and the development of graphene-based seat warming technology. Gentherm, Kongsberg Automotive, Continental, Champion Seat Systems.; Rostra Precision Controls, Panasonic Corporation, Seat Comfort Systems, IG Bauerhin, and Check Corporation are the major automotive seat heater manufacturers.



Some of the automotive seat heater companies profiled in this report include Gentherm, Kongsberg Automotive, Continental, Champion Seat Systems, Rostra Precision Controls, Panasonic Corporation, Seat Comfort Systems, IG Bauerhin, and Check Corporation.



In this market, there are two types of heating pads are used for seat heaters: carbon fiber meshed weave heating pads and metal heating pads. On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that carbon fiber meshed weave heating pads will remain the largest market as this type of seat heater ensures good strength and requires very low voltage to produce heat.



Within this market, seat heaters for luxury cars will remain the largest market over the forecast period. Seat heater for mid-size car segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as OEMs are planning to provide seat heater as a standard feature in their vehicle models.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand of high end luxury cars and extreme cold weather in this region. Europe region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing vehicle production and growing demand for luxury features in vehicles.



