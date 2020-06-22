This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrum Global Holdings L.P. (“Electrum”) announces that it has acquired ownership of 9,000,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) in the capital of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (the “issuer”) pursuant to the exercise of certain common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) of the issuer at an aggregate exercise price of CAD$1,350,000 or CAD$0.15 per Common Share (the “Warrant Exercise”).

As a result of the Warrant Exercise, Electrum owns 51,759,593 Common Shares and Warrants exercisable for 11,000,000 Common Shares, representing 36.64% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares or 41.22% upon exercise of the Warrants (assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants beneficially owned by Electrum, and that no other securities, including those convertible into, or exercisable for, the issuer’s securities, are issued, converted or exercised).

Immediately prior to the Warrant Exercise, Electrum held 42,759,593 Common Shares, representing approximately 32.33% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and Warrants exercisable for 20,000,000 Common Shares which, if exercised, would have resulted in Electrum owning approximately 41.22% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares and Warrants referred to above are held for investment purposes and Electrum, and/or one or more of its affiliates may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Common Shares or other securities of the issuer whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.