MIAMI, Fla., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI) (Company or Touchpoint), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced that they have developed an application programming interface (API) for UPS eFulfillment on the Touchpoint app for iOS devices.



The Touchpoint app platform provides subscribers the ability to view live stream content hosted by their favorite celebrities and elite influencers. These celebrities may sponsor unique merchandise drops and sell exclusive merchandise through their Touchpoint apps.

Through its API with UPS eFulfillment, Touchpoint can effectively, efficiently and reliably fulfill merchandise purchases made using celebrity influencer apps on the Touchpoint platform. UPS has strategically placed UPS eFulfillment warehouses so that vendors can take orders later in the day and still meet demand for fast delivery anywhere in the Continental U.S. and Canada.

Spencer Christopher, Chief Technical Officer of Touchpoint, stated, “We are extremely excited to have partnered with UPS as the preferred fulfilment resource with connectivity through our Touchpoint apps. UPS has enabled us to seamlessly integrate with their platform by our Touchpoint API, to create a streamlined and seamless shopping experience. Touchpoint expects this arrangement to result in increased merchandise sales from the influencer apps developed by Touchpoint and utilizing the Touchpoint platform. We look forward to working with UPS and utilizing their eFulfillment service on behalf of our customers.”

About Touchpoint Group Holdings

Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company’s products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company’s SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.