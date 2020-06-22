WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rennova Health, Inc. (OTC: RNVA), (OTC: RNVAW) (“Rennova” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers that has transitioned its core business from diagnostics to rural hospital ownership over the past three years, announces that on June 22 it has opened Knoxville TN based offices for its wholly owned subsidiary Rennova Community Health, Inc. to oversee and manage all hospital and physician office operations in Tennessee and Kentucky.



The Company has appointed Michael Alexander, FACHE as COO of hospital operations in Rennova Community Health, Inc. Mr. Alexander is a highly accomplished and experienced Operations Executive specialized in hospital administration and healthcare operations. Prior to joining Rennova Health Mr. Alexander spent 10 years as Hospital Administrator with Tanner Health Systems in Georgia, where he managed overall operations of a 25-bed joint commission-accredited Critical Access Hospital with over $98 million in revenue and over 22,000 ED visits per year. Mr. Alexander has a B.S. in Psychology from Troy University, Troy, Alabama, and an M.S. in Community Counseling from Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia.

“We believe the opening of an office in Knoxville, local to our operations will make it easier to attract the management team and employees we require to centralize a number of services like financial management, revenue cycle management and purchasing that can be centralized and shared by our various locations” said Seamus Lagan, CEO of Rennova Health, Inc. “Centralizing these management services is a key component of our business strategy to own and operate a cluster of rural hospitals.”

“I look forward to implementing the efficiencies and oversight that are required to ensure our operations are sustainable and grow” said Michael Alexander, COO of Rennova Community Health, Inc. “I also look forward to us reopening our Jamestown hospital and believe the decision to open a Knoxville based office demonstrates the commitment from Rennova to be a long term provider of health care services in the eastern Tennessee area.”

About Rennova Health, Inc.

Rennova operates three rural hospitals and a physician’s office in Tennessee and a physician’s office in Kentucky and provides industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. Through an ever-expanding group of strategic brands that work in unison to empower customers, we are creating the next generation of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.rennovahealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

