Intermediate Capital Group PLC ("the Company"): Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

22 June 2020

The Company wishes to announce that a copy of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020 and the Notice for its forthcoming Annual General Meeting have been sent to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting may also be viewed on the Company's website at http://www.icgam.com.

The Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting will be posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive them in hard copy form. The annual general meeting of the Company (which is subject to attendance restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic in the United Kingdom) will take place on 21 July 2020 at 9:00am at the Company's offices at Juxon House, 100 St Paul's Churchyard, London, EC4M 8BU.

Enquiries:

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3201 7754

Ian Stanlake

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3201 7880

Alicia Wyllie

Corporate Communications, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3201 7994