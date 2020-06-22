New York, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Seat Massage System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915368/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global automotive seat massage system market looks promising with opportunities in the luxury car, SUV & crossover, mid-size car, small car, and light commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive seat massage system market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led COVID -19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% to 10% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in luxury vehicles and increasing demand for a higher level of comfort and safety features. The major drivers for this market are growth in luxury vehicles, and increasing demand for a higher level of comfort and safety features.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of pro-active motion seating technology in the seat massage system and introduction of smart seat for seat massage system. Kongsberg Automotive, Continental AG, Erickson Auto Trim, Inseat Solutions, Champion Seat Systems, and Alfmeier Group are the major seat massage system manufacturers in the global automotive seat massage system market.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive seat massage system market by type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region as follows:



By Type [$M and Million Units shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Front Seat Massage Systems

• Back Seat Massage Systems



By Vehicle Type [$M and Million Units shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Luxury Cars

• SUVs

• Mid-size Cars

• Small Cars

• LCVs



By Sales Channel [$M and Million Units shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• OEMs

• Aftermarket



By Region [$M and Million Units shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• North America

• The USA

• Mexico

• Canada

• Europe

• The TUK

• Russia

• Germany

• Norway

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

Some of the automotive seat massage system company’ profiles in this report include Kongsberg Automotive, Continental AG, Erickson Auto Trim, Inseat Solutions, Champion Seat Systems, and Alfmerie Group.



The analyst forecasts that front seat massage system will remain the largest segment as these systems prevent the front seat passengers from excessive physical exertion.



Within the automotive seat massage system market, luxury cars will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period. Seat massage systems for mid-size car segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as OEMs are enhancing comfort features like seat massage system in their vehicles models.



Europe will remain the largest region and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for luxury cars and increasing preference of customers towards vehicle comforts and convenience.



Features of the Global Automotive Seat Massage Seat System Market



• Market Size Estimates: Automotive seat massage system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume shipments (Million Units).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: The automotive seat massage system market size by various segments, such as end use industry, application, device type, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Automotive seat massage system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different type of seat massage system, vehicle type, sales channel, and regions of the automotive seat massage system market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the automotive seat massage system market.

• Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global automotive seat massage system market by type (front seat, and back seat massage system), vehicle type (small cars, mid-size cars, luxury cars, LCVs, and SUVs), sales channel (OEMs, and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the automotive seat massage system market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the automotive seat massage system market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this automotive seat massage system market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the automotive seat massage system market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the automotive seat massage system market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the automotive seat massage system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the automotive seat massage system market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

