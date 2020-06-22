TORONTO, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Line Holding Inc. (the “Company” or “Fast Line”) (OTC: GFGVF) The Company is announcing that it changed its name on August 10, 2018 from Prosalutis Holdings Inc. to Fast Line Holding Inc.



These changes reflect the sale of the Company. Fast Line (f/k/a Prosalutis) acquired a total of 5,000 Shares of a Dubai company named Fast Telecom General Trading LLC in exchange for 260,000,000 Shares in Fast Line (f/k/a Prosalutis) with a total value of 1,300,000,000 EUR. The shares are being issued as follows:

1) Fadi Aon Ibrahim Alshami: 97,500,000 Shares

2) Ali Moh’d Salem Abu Abas: 97,500,000 Shares

3) Abdulla Al Ali & Associates Advocates & Legal Consultants: 26,000,000 Shares

4) Trends Investments Inc. or its Nominees: 13,000,000 Shares

The company has been issued a new ISIN for its common shares: CA31189C1014. Shareholders that have their shares held electronically or in Book Entry form will have their old shares in Prosalutis Holdings Inc., with ISIN CA74348J1049 automatically changed. There is nothing for them to do. Shareholders that hold paper certificates should forward them to the Integral Transfer Agency to be issued a new certificate now.

Currently the company has 264,824,213 issued and outstanding as of the date of this news release.

About Fast Line Holding Inc.

Fast Line Holding Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Fast Telecom General Trading LLC "Fast Telecom" was founded in 2002 by some of the most experienced brains in the telecom sector, bringing more than 60 years of collective management experience and a vision to become market leaders in mobile devices business across MENA Middle East & North Africa. Fast Telecom has developed extremely efficient operating processes and a logistics system that has helped it command a market leader position in the distribution of mobile and tablets across various markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Fadi Aon Ibrahim Alshami Ali Moh'd Salem Abu Adas,

Director Director

Email: Fadi.Alshami@fasttelecom-uae.com



This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.



