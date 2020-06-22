OTTAWA, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is proud to present this collection of stories about the members, volunteers, and staff who helped make 2019–2020 a successful year for the Institute.



During these unprecedented times, highlighting joint achievements is more important than ever, and this year’s CIA annual report details the collaborative projects and shared inspiration it takes to move Forward Together .

“That’s the message echoed throughout this report: we move forward, better, together,” says Marc Tardif, FCIA, CIA President.

The CIA’s focus on keeping public interest at the forefront was a driver behind the new Actuarial Profession Oversight Board (APOB), whose mandate is to provide direct, independent, and objective oversight of the complex issues facing today’s actuaries. The CIA also undertook important changes to the continuing professional development requirements, along with offering new online tools and learning modules to help members meet the highest standards of actuarial practice.

“APOB binds the CIA to its promise to hold the duty of the profession to the public above the needs of the profession and its members,” says Michel Simard, CIA Executive Director.

Over the past year, the Institute enhanced its education system and the CIA’s unique University Accreditation Program , continuing to foster a strong and early connection with future ACIAs and FCIAs. The CIA’s refreshed annual conference, act , along with the new Seeing Beyond Risk podcast offered members unique opportunities to interact with peers and experts throughout the year. The CIA also continued to build relationships internationally and with policy-makers at home.

With 18 Canadian-focused research papers, 24 public submissions , and two major public statements released throughout the year, members, partners, and the public have had a chance to get to know a lot about the CIA’s work in both traditional and emerging areas like pensions, insurance, IFRS 17, climate change, predictive modelling, and banking.

Download Forward Together to read these stories and more, including the Institute’s approved financial statements for 2019–2020.

The report is accompanied by a collection of articles, podcasts, and publications that help tell the full story of what the CIA accomplished in 2019–2020. Visit cia-ica.ca/ar20 to access the collection.

