MYRTLE BEACH, SC, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Chili Society (ICS) made a big splash in the world of Food Sport today by announcing that the 54th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off (WCCC) presented by Bush’s® Best Beans will be moving to the beach - beautiful Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to be exact.

This new move to Myrtle Beach is a multi-year commitment and leads to a new qualifying timeline for chiliheads looking to claim the WCCC title. Since COVID-19 has postponed or canceled many 2020 qualifier events, the entire season has been challenged with uncertainty and fewer opportunities for cooks. For that reason, ICS has decided to hold its next WCCC April 9-11, 2021– the weekend after Easter– at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place.

“This is a remarkable and exciting moment for all of us in the chili arena,” commented Mike McCloud, President of MMA Creative, the parent company of ICS and the World Food Championships. “April in Myrtle Beach is a gorgeous time of year. The community there is very hospitable and the area boasts many wonderful attractions like golf, family-fun activities and entertainment for all ages, not to mention an incredible 60 miles of beach. We couldn’t be happier to be headed to Myrtle Beach for the World Championship and plan to be there for many years to come.”



“We are thrilled to have the World Championship of Chili Cook-off call Myrtle Beach home. Like great tasting chili, Myrtle Beach appeals to folks from all across America. The WCCC weekend will be a wonderful springtime festival in Myrtle Beach featuring music, attractions, entertainment and most of all, the world’s best chili for families and chiliheads from all over the nation to enjoy,” said Karen Riordan, President/CEO Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

ICS expects a full field of 250+ qualified teams to convene in Myrtle Beach, where they will compete for the top spot in their respective categories – Homestyle, Red, Veggie or Verde.

ICS will also feature a fiery youth competition, where competitors will be age bracketed as they compete in the Homestyle category. Additionally, to many chiliheads’ delight, a Salsa category championship will be brought back to the 2021 WCCC.

What if you’re not a competitor? Better bring an appetite! Because ICS will be conducting numerous people’s choice tastings, challenges and classes as it looks to bring the heat to the beach.

To stay up-to-date with all chili competition news simply follow the International Chili Society on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@ICSChili) and sign up for email updates.

To check out all the great activities, attractions and what’s happening at America’s most popular family beach vacation destination ~ Myrtle Beach, South Carolina click here https://www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/

About the International Chili Society

Since 1967, the International Chili Society (ICS) has been bringing people together over one of America's greatest culinary creations. ICS sanctions more than 100 events a year nationwide with one mission – to continuously improve chili while raising money for charities and nonprofits. More than $100 million has been raised for charities by the chili arena since ICS was started. To celebrate each year’s pro-chili season, ICS holds a World Chili Championship Cookoff (WCCC) and crowns World Champions. To see previous winners, click here.



About Visit Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is where cherished memories are made along 60 miles of beautiful coastline. Discover stunning sunrises over the Atlantic Ocean, fun days at the beach, lush natural wonders, and grand new adventures. Savor our warm Southern hospitality, fresh coastal cuisine, and our unique flavor of fun. Cherish these moments together. Visit Myrtle Beach — where happiness comes in waves.

Attachment

Alli Sparks International Chili Society (931) 528-8852 alli@mmacreative.com