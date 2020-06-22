NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmarTech Analysis has just released its first study of the additive manufacturing software segment since its pioneer report in 2017. The new SmarTech Analysis report, “Opportunities in Additive Manufacturing Software Markets 2020” indicates that AM software revenues will reach $3.7 billion in 2027 compared with about $460 million this year.
Since the software market has become better defined and with much more impact on the additive manufacturing business as a whole. AM software has become more sophisticated and is increasingly an integral part of the world’s leading CAD/CAM and PLM software platforms. As the result of these trends AM software has increased dramatically in value from expectations in 2017. This is shown in the attached graphic.
For more information on the report, go to: https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/opportunities-in-additive-manufacturing-software-markets-2020/
About the Report
This new report focuses on the future of additive manufacturing software functions, which are centered around process simulation, intelligent design optimization, and the rapidly expanding world of additive manufacturing execution systems. It also provides an analysis of the current state of the market showing how AM software is now growing well beyond the somewhat niche-like status it once occupied.
SmarTech’s reports on AM software have become adopted across the entire AM industry by companies looking for an off-the-shelf source of detailed market data and forecasts for AM software, with critical insights on leading market sectors and commentary on industry dynamics. Some of the major vendors profiled in this report include: 3D Systems, Autodesk, AMFG, Dassault, Materialise, Siemens and many others.
In addition, the report includes a comprehensive market sizing and ten-year market forecast with breakouts by (1) software tool type, (2) adopting end-user industry, and (3) opportunities for software by additive technology segment for both polymer and metals.
From the Report
About SmarTech Analysis:
Since 2013, SmarTech Analysis has provided coverage of all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector. We are considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage in this sector. SmarTech analysis and data drives strategy development throughout the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry’s largest firms.
For more details on our company go to www.smartechanalysis.com
Contact:
info@smartechpublishing.com
Source: SmarTech Analysis
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2935a896-9140-46b3-9677-564ec6e0ab81
SmarTech Markets Publishing
Crozet, Virginia, UNITED STATES
Opportunities in Additive Manufacturing Software Markets 2020
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
SmarTech_Wordmark_FullColor.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: