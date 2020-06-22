Covina, CA, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global COVID-19 impact on critical care device market accounted for US$ 26.21 billion in 2019 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 45.8% in 2019-2020
The market for critical care devices is driven primarily by the growing demand for ventilators for effective management of critical COVID 19 patients and comfort of regulatory requirements to facilitate the production of critical care devices
The report "Global COVID-19 Impact on Critical Care Device Market, By Product Type (Most-Attractive Markets (Ventilators, Sleep Apnea Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices, and Infusion Pumps) and Less-Affected Markets (Defibrillators, Anesthesia Monitors & Machines, and Blood Warmer Devices)), By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care, and Home Setting), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2025”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Increasing cases of COVID-19 has driven the adoption of clinical care device as it has spread across the world. In May 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surged to 1.59 million, followed by Russia with 0.308 million and Brazil with 0.293 million. Companies that are not involved in these segments are also establishing a manufacturing unit to deal with this war-like situation. For instance, In April 2020, workers at a Ford manufacturing plant started up new production lines. Ford partnered with Thermo Fisher to produce critical medical equipment and supplies, including face masks and reusable gowns from airbag materials to ramp up production of COVID-19 collection kits to test for the virus. This wider plan highlights the latest effort by automakers and medical device manufacturers to meet the growing demands of equipment and supplies such as face masks, face shields, protective gowns, and ventilators, a medical device that is used in the treatment of COVID-19. Further, in March 2020, Ford announced a partnership with 3M to build Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPRs).
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global COVID-19 Impact on Critical Care Device Market”, By Product Type (Most-Attractive Markets (Ventilators, Sleep Apnea Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices, and Infusion Pumps) and Less-Affected Markets (Defibrillators, Anesthesia Monitors & Machines, and Blood Warmer Devices)), By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care, and Home Setting), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2025
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global COVID-19 impact on critical care device market accounted for US$ 26.21 billion in 2019 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 45.8% in 2019-2020. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global COVID-19 impact on critical care device market includes B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic PLC, Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Inc., GE Healthcare, Dragerwerk AG, Getinge AB, Aeonmed, Royal Philips NV, and Integra LifeSciences.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
