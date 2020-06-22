RADNOR, Pa., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that management will present at SVB Leerink’s CybeRx Series: 2nd Annual CNS Forum.



Additional details can be found below:

Title: A Pipeline Update with Scott Braunstein (CEO) and Joe Hulihan (CMO) Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Time: 3:20 PM Eastern Time Format: Fireside chat