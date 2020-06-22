RADNOR, Pa., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that management will present at SVB Leerink’s CybeRx Series: 2nd Annual CNS Forum.
Additional details can be found below:
|Title:
|A Pipeline Update with Scott Braunstein (CEO) and Joe Hulihan (CMO)
|Date:
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|Time:
|3:20 PM Eastern Time
|Format:
|Fireside chat
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant, and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus is conducting the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, along with a Phase 2 trial in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, and a Phase 2 biomarker driven proof of concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The Company intends to initiate a Phase 3 trial in status epilepticus.
