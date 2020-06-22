SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrapify , the performance-driven ad tech platform for brands powered by OOH and the gig economy, today announced a new campaign in support of equal civil rights and the San Diego NAACP chapter . With current events highlighting systemic racism around the country and calling for change, Wrapify hopes to use the OOH Static+ Rideshare Topper product as a means to promote the humanitarian message that black lives matter, with the first fleet of cars taking to San Diego’s streets on 18, June 2020.



As such, Wrapify will use its extensive network of gig economy drivers to feature the message “Silence Is Not An Option” in an effort to promote positive change. They will donate all campaign profits to the local San Diego NAACP chapter as well as send users from the physical retargeting ads to their site. Additionally, should brands join the campaign, Wrapify will also donate the profits from these additional Static+ Rideshare Toppers to spread wider awareness.

"In a season where the NAACP is asking everyone to be bolder than they've ever been to bring about change, Wrapify is showing leadership and getting the message out that change has to come and it starts with you," said NAACP San Diego branch President Ms. Francine Maxwell.

Wrapify hopes to raise awareness of the current humanitarian crisis and recent deaths of black lives from police through the “Silence Is Not An Option” campaign, while supporting the local San Diego community. Wrapify’s Static+ Rideshare Topper is poised to hyper-target any region a brand or agency would choose, reaching nearly every neighborhood or desired city.

“Silence is compliance, and given recent and past events, it’s more important than ever to band together as people — and companies — to spread the right messages,” said co-founder and CEO James Heller. “Being socially responsible and socially active is imperative to our company values, and we hope it is for others as well during this time.”

Wrapify has already signed on its initial fleet of cars. To join the campaign and support racial equality , please visit wrapify.com or email equality@wrapify.com.

About Wrapify

With a powerful combination of OOH, digital and the gig economy, Wrapify empowers Fortune 500 brands to reach audiences in an omnichannel environment - while delivering measurable, actionable analytics to prove its effectiveness. This high-recall ad tech platform combines the impact of out of home advertising with the scalability, targeting and accountability of digital.

Brands including AT&T, Coca-Cola and Zoom reach and engage audiences that interact with Wrapified vehicles across channels and devices, driving awareness, attribution and conversion. Wrapify enables brands to target and scale ad campaigns nationwide, across screens and channels, as well as access to data in real-time to measure performance.

280,000+ drivers in the US use the Wrapify App to earn extra income simply by driving. Founded in 2015, Wrapify is headquartered in San Diego, CA. Learn more at wrapify.com.

