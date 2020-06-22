Covina, CA, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The global COVID-19 impact on medical supplies market accounted for US$ 78.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.3% in 2019-2021
The market for medical supplies is driven mainly by increasing awareness on environmental & personal hygiene leading to the growing demand for disinfectants, development of healthcare settings due to growing COVID 19 patients, rising demand for ventilators, increased requirement of PPE kits & N95 masks globally, and swelling demand for diagnostic supplies.
The report "Global COVID-19 Impact on Medical Supplies Market, By Type (Diagnostic Supplies, Disinfectants, Intubation & Ventilation Supplies, Personal Protection Equipment, Sterilization Supplies, Infusion & Injectable Suppliers, Dialysis Consumables, Wound Care Supplies, Radiology Supplies, and Other Medical Supplies), By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care, and Home Setting), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2025”.
Request Sample Copy of this Business Research Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4361
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
The rise in demand drives the market for medical supplies
Owing to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in the demand for N95 masks, PPE kits, and ventilators across the globe. This surge in demand positively influences the global medical supplies market. The widespread of the disease has created a severe shortage of medical resources in the front line. This shortage of medical supplies worldwide has pushed numerous non-pharmaceutical companies to produce various medical products. For Instance, in April 2020 SanTan Brewing based in Arizona, US repurposed its beer production line to produce hand sanitizers. The company manufactured 400 gallons of medical-grade hand sanitizers in the same month. Whereas in March 2020, Pernod Ricard’s Facility in the US which eventually manufactures Malibu Coconut Rum and Seagram’s Rin started producing 1000 gallons of hand Sanitizer.
An increasing number of COVID-19 patients
Growing number of COVID-19 patients demand an extreme number of medical supplies for proper treatment. Thus, rising positive cases of COVID-19 fuels the target market growth. According to World of meters, as of 17th June 2020, the number of coronavirus cases has increased to 8,264,468 while the death toll from this virus has risen to 446,135.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global COVID-19 Impact on Medical Supplies Market”, By Type (Diagnostic Supplies, Disinfectants, Intubation & Ventilation Supplies, Personal Protection Equipment, Sterilization Supplies, Infusion & Injectable Suppliers, Dialysis Consumables, Wound Care Supplies, Radiology Supplies, and Other Medical Supplies), By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care, and Home Setting), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2025
Ask for a Discount on this Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4361
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global COVID-19 impact on the medical supplies market accounted for US$ 78.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.3% in 2019-2021. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region.
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-COVID-19-Impact-on-Medical-Supplies-Market-4361
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global COVID-19 impact on the medical supplies market includes Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Becton, Dickson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., STERIS Corporation, Getinge Group, and Advanced Sterilization Products.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
Key Topics Covered
Browse Related Reports:
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
PMI
Pune, INDIA
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
logo-alt.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: