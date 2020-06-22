(Rælingen, Norway, June 22nd, 2020): StrongPoint ASA and Sberbank, the largest bank in Russia, has signed a new General Agreement for up to 357 Cash-In-Transit cases (CIT).

"The CIT-market has been affected by a decline in retail business in general due to COVID-19. With that backdrop, we are very pleased that the activity in Sberbank requires additional CIT-cases. I am in particular proud of our sales representatives’ dialogue with Sberbank, and of the trust and confidence given us by one of Europe's leading financial institutions. Our partnership with Sberbank underlines their dedication for ensuring the highest possible security level when transporting cash between the cash centre and the pick-up location,” says Jacob Tveraabak, CEO of StrongPoint.

StrongPoint has signed a general agreement for up to 357 CIT cases to Sberbank. Sberbank is the largest bank in Russia with 14 000 branches in 83 regions. The cases are expected to be delivered during Q3 2020. Key account management, deliveries, support and service is handled by StrongPoint’s Cash Security office in Russia.

