The future of the global high-pressure gas cylinder market looks good with opportunities in the transportation, industrial gas and storage, and life support industries. The high-pressure gas cylinder market is forecast to reach $2.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for CNG vehicles and growing usage of high-pressure cylinders in the medical and fire protection industries.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of composites fully wrapped high-pressure cylinder with no liner. Faber Industries, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, BTIC, Worthington Industries, Sinoma Science & Technology, NK Co. Ltd. (Korea), Norris Cylinder, and Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. are the major manufacturers of high-pressure cylinders.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global high-pressure gas cylinder market by end use industry, material, tank type, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [$M and Volume (Thousand Units) for 2014 – 2025]:

• Transportation

• Industrial Gas and Storage

• Life Support

• Others



By Material [$M and Volume (M lbs) analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Steel

• Composites

• Aluminum



By Tank Type [$M and Volume (Thousand Units) analysis for 2014 – 2025]

• Type I

• Type II

• Type III

• Type IV



By Region [$M and Volume (Thousand Units) analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that steel based high-pressure cylinders will remain the largest material market due to their low cost. The composites high-pressure cylinder segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to increase in natural gas vehicles and growth of CNG gas in transportation market, such as transportation, recreational, and healthcare industries.



Within the high-pressure gas cylinder market, transportation is projected to remain the largest end use industry, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth. Increasing number of natural gas vehicles (NGVs) and lower cost of natural gas which creates demand for CNG cylinder are driving the demand for the high-pressure gas cylinder market.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for industrial gases and CNG vehicles.



Some of the high-pressure gas cylinder manufacturers profiled in this report include Faber Industries, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Sinoma Science & Technology, NK (Korea), BTIC, and others.



Features of the Global High-Pressure Gas Cylinder Market



• Market Size Estimates: High-pressure gas cylinder market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: High-pressure gas cylinder market size by various segments, such as end use industry and material, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: High-pressure gas cylinder market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, materials, and regions for the high-pressure gas cylinder market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the high-pressure gas cylinder market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global high-pressure gas cylinder market by material (steel, composites, and aluminum), end use industry (transportation, industrial gas and storage, and life support and others), tank type (Type I, Type II, Type III, and Type IV), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the high-pressure gas cylinder market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the high-pressure gas cylinder market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this high-pressure gas cylinder market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the high-pressure gas cylinder market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the high-pressure gas cylinder market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the high-pressure gas cylinder market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the high-pressure gas cylinder market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the high-pressure gas cylinder market?

