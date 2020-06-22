LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WITI (Women in Technology International), the leading advocate for innovation, inclusivity and STEAM, kicks-off its first virtual Women in Technology Summit tomorrow, June 23, 2020. Themed ‘Adapt and Innovate’, the two-day summit is designed to spotlight leaders in technology and innovation, boost critical thinking and inspire students to pursue STEAM careers. This year’s summit will also address the impact of the pandemic on women in tech and the job market.

WITI launched the summit 26 years ago when there were no conferences geared towards supporting women in technology and business. Today, the Women in Technology summit is a premiere global tech conference, where professionals come to learn about trends, develop new skills and grow their business network.

“We will continue to provide the skills and tools women need to navigate the new normal and succeed in today’s digital world,” said Carolyn Leighton, CEO and founder, WITI. “This virtual summit offers an even broader global platform, with more opportunities for professionals to learn and interact with each other, irrespective of their location.”

Featured Speakers and Topics:

Take the 2020 WITI-IDC Survey

Summit Overview:

More than 100 speakers and coaches will inspire and educate the 10,000 professionals who will be attending the event virtually.

Topics range from innovation and technology to leadership and growth.

The summit is sprinkled with keynotes and workshops to interactive networking and career fair.

Review the full agenda at WITI Summit 2020 .

About WITI

WITI (Women in Technology International) is committed to empowering innovators, inspiring future generations and building inclusive cultures, worldwide. WITI is redefining the way women and men collaborate to drive innovation and business growth and is helping corporate partners create and foster gender inclusive cultures. A leading authority of women in technology and business, WITI has been advocating and recognizing women's contributions in the industry for more than 30 years. The organization delivers leading edge programs and platforms for individuals and companies -- designed to empower professionals, boost competitiveness and cultivate partnerships, globally.

WITI’s ecosystem includes more than three million professionals, 60 networks and 300 partners, worldwide. To learn more, please visit witi.com.

Contact:

Parna Sarkar-Basu

V.P. Marketing, WITI

parna@corp.witi.com