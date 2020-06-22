Investors with losses of $100,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm for a complimentary case evaluation, click here to submit your transaction information.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Casper Sleep, Inc. ("Enphase" or the "Company") (NYSE: CSPR) securities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Casper securities in or traceable to the Company’s public offering conducted on or around February 7, 2020 (the “IPO”).

The lawsuit alleges that the Company misled investors regarding the strength of Casper’s global operations. Casper went public in February 2020, selling over 8 million shares at $12 a share. Just a few weeks later, in April 2020, the Company announced that Casper would decrease its global operations, including a dramatic 21% reduction to its global operations and sales team, and close its European operations. Casper also disclosed that Gregory Macfarlane had resigned from his positions as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

