Publication on June 22, 2020, after market closing

Regulated information – reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between June 15, 2020 and June 19, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 15/06/2020 2,500 15.8643 39,661 16/06/2020 2,500 16.5628 41,407 17/06/2020 2,049 16.7711 34,364 18/06/2020 2,500 16.6693 41,673 19/06/2020 1,727 16.4083 28,337 Total 11,276 16.4457 185,442

As of June 19, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 62,432 shares at an average price of EUR 15,2711, representing in total EUR 953,403.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 653,484 shares as of June 19, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

