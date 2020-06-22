Enterprises can operationalize cybersecurity training with easily deployed prescriptive learning paths for all levels of security, IT and DevOps roles

MANASSAS, Va., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help organizations gain better visibility into the readiness of their security teams and quickly build a continuous cybersecurity training program, RangeForce has launched the RangeForce Cyberskills Platform 2.0 . The upgraded platform is based on a virtual server architecture that will further enhance the learning experience and deliver greater scalability to accommodate large numbers of users, without heavy lifting by administrators. Additionally, the new architecture will enable prescriptive learning paths, as well as orchestrated training for best-in-class vendor security tools with the goal of teaching security pros how to fully utilize their company’s existing security stack.

“Most CISOs, Dev Leads, and SOC teams I’ve spoken with express the concern that there would never be a way to accurately gain visibility into the strengths and weaknesses of their teams, forcing them to rely on resumes and certifications as a poor representation of an individual’s skills. They have been equally challenged by a lack of effective solutions to affordably roll out any type of hands-on training or cyber range for their teams, or have the ability to build a truly continuously learning program,” said RangeForce CEO Taavi Must.

“RangeForce has delivered a solution we’re confident will change their views forever. With this new version, we’ve combined a cyber range, integrated skills assessments, and prescriptive learning paths with a full reporting capability so organizations of all sizes can successfully operationalize a continuous training program for their cybersecurity, DevOps and AppSec teams,” he said.

RangeForce 2.0’s new front-end has been re-designed to simplify the administration and management of its growing number of training modules taken by thousands of learners. Managers can quickly create cohorts to match their organizational structure and assign users. Using pre-built, role-based prescriptive learning paths, they can jumpstart training and measure each learner’s progress from hands-on assessments built into the learning paths. As individual skills are defined, they can configure learning tracks to meet each learner’s needs. New custom-built executive reports empower security leaders with the metrics they need to understand the skills of individuals and overall teams. These reports are designed to meet the needs of CISOs, CIOs, and other senior executives, and even benchmark team success against industry standards and anonymized peer skills data.

Dataport has 3,400 employees and, with over 700 million Euros revenue, is one of Germany’s largest IT service providers to the public sector. According to Security Operations Center Manager Thorsten Witte, “We’ve been using RangeForce to make sure our security teams’ skills are top-notch and our staff is working effectively together to navigate the challenges of the current environment. We’re particularly impressed at how our people are benefitting from the browser-based access to be able to train from home and how easy it is to build effective training into our workdays without a big project plan.”

RangeForce has pioneered the concept of integrating a cyberskills simulation platform and a fully integrated cyber range, leveraging its founder’s unique perspective as developers on NATO’s cyber range. With traditional e-learning unable to deliver the hands-on skills of real-life scenarios and cyber ranges too expensive, RangeForce is an affordable, on-demand and measurable training platform for cybersecurity and IT operations professionals.

With RangeForce 2.0, next-generation functionality allows public as well as private and public enterprises to effectively operationalize a continuous cybersecurity training program. Key new capabilities include:

A new virtual server architecture to boost already best-in-class scalability and performance

Role-based prescriptive learning paths to jumpstart training, continually assess each learner’s progress and create career paths for Security, IT, and Developers

A new dashboard with customized reporting and leaderboards to show employee progress against assigned courses, identify talents, and further individual objectives.

The ability to learn multiple, industry-leading security tools such as those from Recorded Future, Splunk, and a growing number of ecosystem partners.

A future-proof platform for training technology enhancements, such as adaptive and AI-driven learning

To supercharge cybersecurity and DevOps training, learn about RangeForce 2.0 here, see a demonstration and download our datasheet.

About RangeForce

RangeForce delivers the industry's only integrated cybersecurity simulation and skills analysis platform that combines a virtual cyber range with hands-on advanced cybersecurity training. Cyber and IT professionals from all industry verticals use RangeForce to qualify their new-hires, train up DevOps, IT, and Security Staff, and run CyberSiege simulations to evaluate team skills. Only RangeForce can accurately show users where expertise gaps exist, fill those gaps with highly-effective simulation-based training, and accurately report on the entire process. To learn more about RangeForce, visit www.rangeforce.com.

