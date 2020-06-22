Sydney, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Turkey outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

4G LTE networks are already well established across Turkey and provide a population network coverage of over 93%, with many base stations upgraded to 4.5G.

Deployment of fibre-based broadband networks are also well underway in Turkey and while DSL services are still the leading fixed broadband access method - it will eventually lose its dominance due to the rapid growth in fibre subscriptions.

Turkey’s fixed and mobile infrastructure will help to underpin its Smart City initiatives, which have become a key area of focus for the future. Turkey recently released its National Smart Cities Strategy and Action Plan which will run for 3 years, between 2020-2023

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

Turkey has been identified as one of the key markets for mobile subscriber growth through to 2025 in the MENA region.

There are opportunities for substantial growth of both mobile and fixed broadband subscribers in Turkey.

The Ministry of Treasury and Finance approved the acquisition of a 55% share of Turk Telekom by a group of creditor banks in August 2018. In September 2019 the banks further announced they had appointed Morgan and Banks to sell their majority share.

Turkey has excellent international telecoms infrastructure with links to many cable networks due to its geographic location between Europe and Asia.

This report includes assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector.

Turk Telekom, Turkcell, Vodafone Turkey, Turksat, Superonline, Millenicom.

