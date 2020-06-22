Verkkokauppa.com Oyj     Stock Exchange Release       22 June 2020 at 19:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 22 June 2020

On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date22 June 2020 
Bourse tradeBUY
ShareVERK
Amount16,000shares
Average price/share5.3691EUR
Total Cost85,905.60EUR

Company now holds a total of 287,151 shares
including the shares repurchased on 22 June 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Jonathan Nyberg           Antti Väliaho

 

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

Attachment