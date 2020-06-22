



Groupe Partouche reopens its table games in France

this 22nd June

Paris, 22nd June 2020, 06:00 pm

Following decree 2020-759 of 21st June, 2020, modifying decree 2020-663 of 31st May, 2020, Groupe Partouche announces the resumption of the table games activity in its 38 French casinos, as from today, thus signing the return of a full range of games.

The Government has listened to the requests made in this regard, in particular based on the seriousness with which, operating conditions in Groupe Partouche’s establishments have been ensured since 2nd June, for compliance with health and social distancing that have been deployed within the slot machines and electronic forms of traditional games rooms.

Its new Parisian gaming club “Club Berri” will reopen on Wednesday 24th June followed on 1st July by the Ostend Belgian casino.

Since the reopening of the French casinos on 2nd June, the resumption of activity in slot machines and electronic forms of traditional games has been satisfactory, demonstrating the attachment of customers to the secured environment offered by the Groupe Partouche casinos.

