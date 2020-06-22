Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Cosmetics & Toiletries - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States cosmetics & toiletries industry was led by the skincare sector in value terms, while the feminine hygiene sector is forecast to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2019-2024. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading channel for distribution of cosmetics & toiletries products in the country. Rigid plastics was the commonly used pack material in the industry. Older consumers (aged 55+ years) accounted for the highest consumption of cosmetics & toiletries products in the country. Procter & Gamble, L`Oreal S.A. and Unilever are the top three companies in the US cosmetics & toiletries industry.



This report on the cosmetics & toiletries industry in the US provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures sector distribution data and companies market shares.



What else is contained?

Industry data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024

Sector coverage: Value and volume growth analysis for feminine hygiene, fragrances, haircare, make-up, male toiletries, oral hygiene, personal hygiene, skincare and suncare with inputs on individual segment share within each sector and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024

Leading players: Market share of compaines (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2019

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each sector through distribution channels such as cash & carries and warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, dollar stores, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers, drug stores & pharmacies, vending machines and other general retailers.

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each sector, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold.



Scope

Per capita consumption of cosmetics and toiletries industry in the US was higher than the global level but lower than the regional level in 2019.

The per capita consumption of personal hygiene sector was higher than other cosmetics and toiletries sectors in 2019.

Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the US cosmetics and toiletries industry in 2019.

Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the US cosmetics and toiletries industry.

Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of cosmetics and toiletries in the country.

Key Topics Covered:



Report scope

Executive summary

Part 1: Market Environment

Value and volume share of the US in the global and North America markets

Growth analysis of the US compared to other leading countries in the North America market

PCC and PCE of the US compared to global and North America market

Part 2: Industry Deep Dive

The US cosmetics & toiletries industry snapshot

Market size analysis

Demand for premium products

Cross sector comparison value growth analysis and sector winners and losers

Cross sector comparison volume growth analysis and sector winners and losers

Part 3: Sector Deep Dive

Per capita consumption analysis by sector

Market size analysis sector: feminine hygiene

Market size analysis sector: fragrances

Market size analysis sector: haircare

Market size analysis sector: make up

Market size analysis sector: male toiletries

Market size analysis sector: oral hygiene

Market size analysis sector: personal hygiene

Market size analysis sector: skincare

Market size analysis sector: suncare

Part 4: Distribution Analysis

Channel share analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment



Companies Mentioned



