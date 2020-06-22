Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Cosmetics & Toiletries - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States cosmetics & toiletries industry was led by the skincare sector in value terms, while the feminine hygiene sector is forecast to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2019-2024. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading channel for distribution of cosmetics & toiletries products in the country. Rigid plastics was the commonly used pack material in the industry. Older consumers (aged 55+ years) accounted for the highest consumption of cosmetics & toiletries products in the country. Procter & Gamble, L`Oreal S.A. and Unilever are the top three companies in the US cosmetics & toiletries industry.
This report on the cosmetics & toiletries industry in the US provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures sector distribution data and companies market shares.
