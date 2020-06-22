What you need to know:



Use your Verizon Visa Card ® everywhere it's accepted to earn Verizon Dollars – rewards you can redeem for the best things at Verizon. Spend 1 Verizon Dollar on Verizon purchases just like you’d spend $1 US Dollar. No limits on how much you can earn, no expiration date.



The Verizon Visa Card, exclusively offered to Verizon wireless customers, is the only credit card that is eligible for the Auto Pay discount on Verizon, so new Auto Pay enrollees can get the best pricing available on Verizon Unlimited plans.





It’s worth its weight in rewards. For everyday purchases at grocery stores and dining, including delivery and pick up, cardholders will earn accelerated rewards to help save on their Verizon bill or on the newest technology.





Customers can add the card to their mobile wallets for digital, contactless-use or carry the beautifully designed sleek metal card in their pocket.





Starting today, we're giving qualifying customers early access to apply for the card with a chance to get up to $1,000 Verizon Dollars* if approved. Customers can visit verizon.com/bethefirst to see full eligibility rules and learn how to qualify to apply to become one of the first cardholders before the official launch on June 26.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 26, Verizon will bring customers more of our best, from unique rewards to monthly discounts on your wireless bill, with the introduction of the Verizon Visa Card – the first credit card designed with the savvy, mobile customer in mind.



Verizon’s new credit card, issued by Synchrony, gives consumer wireless customers the ability to save on their monthly Verizon bill through rewards earned on everyday purchases and freedom to use those rewards toward Verizon purchases, including bill payment and the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Introducing Verizon Dollars.

With a new way to save comes a new form of currency called Verizon Dollars. Redeemable for all things Verizon, including new 5G devices, accessories and even your monthly Verizon Wireless bill, Verizon Dollars give customers incredible rewards earnings just for making everyday purchases. Spend 1 Verizon Dollar on Verizon purchases just like you’d spend $1 US Dollar. No limits on how much you can earn, no expiration date.

Here’s how it works.

Customers can save more, earn more and do more with the Verizon Visa Card. Once approved, the card can instantly be used on that day’s Verizon purchase. It’s the only credit card that is eligible for the Auto Pay discount of up to $10/mo per line on select plans. New Auto Pay customers who enroll with the card can get the best pricing on Unlimited Verizon plans and new cardholders can get up to $100 in wireless bill credits over 24 consecutive months when they use their new Verizon Visa Card to pay their monthly Verizon bill.

In addition to the best pricing available, cardholders will also earn Verizon Dollars on every purchase using their Verizon Visa Card everywhere Visa credit cards are accepted – including 4% on gas and grocery store/delivery purchases; 3% on dining/delivery and curbside pick-up purchases; 2% on Verizon purchases and 1% on all other purchases. Customers also have the ability to claim Verizon Dollars through the Verizon Up program and combine them with those earned by spending on their card.

“Providing more of our best when connecting with your friends, your family, and your digital world is at the forefront of everything we do,” said Frank Boulben, Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Products at Verizon. “We created the Verizon Visa Card with our customers in mind, making it the only credit card in the world designed specifically to put Verizon customers first and give them more value, more ways to save and some of the best rewards in the industry for the things they purchase every day.”

“This card represents what consumers are demanding right now – a contactless, frictionless and digital-first experience,” said Tom Quindlen, executive vice president, CEO, Retail Card at Synchrony. “We worked in partnership with Verizon to create a unique, robust rewards program for their customers that uses simple and easy tools to apply, buy and service the card account.”

“Visa is proud to partner with Verizon on the introduction of the new Verizon Visa Card,” said Kirk Stuart, senior vice president, head of North America Merchant, Visa. “As consumers increasingly seek more ways to stay connected digitally, the Verizon Visa Card provides real savings on Verizon’s products and services, along with benefits for every day and essential purchases. We look forward to collaborating with Verizon on this exciting new program to deliver value for cardholders and enhance their daily payment experiences.”

The (not so) fine print...

There are no caps on rewards, no confusing expiration dates, no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees.

Get early access and apply.

Starting today through June 25 at 9 PM ET, we're giving qualifying customers early access to apply for the card with a chance to get up to $1,000 Verizon Dollars* if approved. Customers can visit verizon.com/bethefirst to see full eligibility rules and learn how to qualify to apply to become one of the first cardholders before the official launch on June 26.

To apply for the Verizon Visa Card when it officially launches on June 26, visit verizon.com/yournewcard or apply through the My Verizon App.

Here’s an example of how a family of four could spend and earn Verizon Dollars.

* The Early Access promotion sign up list is valid from 12 PM ET on 6/22/20 – 9 PM ET on 6/25/20. To sign up to be added to the list and receive an application link, you must be a Verizon Wireless account owner or manager of an account with 10 or less lines; aged 18+ and a US resident. Prepaid customers and Verizon employees, including employees covered under collective bargaining agreements, are ineligible. $1,000,000 Verizon Dollars is available to be divided equally among all the participants who are approved for the card (“Approved Participants”); however, in no event will any individual Approved Participant be awarded more than $1,000 Verizon Dollars. The actual amount awarded to each Approved Participant and the total amount awarded will depend upon the number of Approved Participants. Void where prohibited. We reserve the right to remove anyone from the Early Access promotion in the event of fraud or abuse of the promotion. Visit verizon.com/bethefirst for full rules.

